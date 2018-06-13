Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Peru 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

2018 FIFA World Cup Peru squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

After a difficult qualifying campaign, Peru has a story albeit a controversial one to build on.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peru national team play Peru 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players (AS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Back in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, Peru are hoping the team can build on a groundswell of euphoria that greeted the 11th-hour court reprieve allowing their captain Paolo Guerrero to participate.

It was difficult for them to navigate their way during the qualifiers and only needed to beat New Zealand in a two-legged play-off to earn a place in the finals for the first time since Spain in 1982.

Captain: Paolo Guerrero

Manager: Ricardo Gareca

Nickname: La Bicolor or La Blanquirroja

FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)

Fixtures

Peru Vs Denmark

Peru Vs  France

Peru Vs Australia

Key Men

1. Paolo Guerrero

Captain Paolo Guerrero is the face of the story behind Peru’s journey to the 2018 World Cup.

The 34-year-old was given a reprieve in the last minute from a doping suspension which he got after testing positive for traces of cocaine after a World Cup qualifier between Peru and Argentina on October 5.

Initially banned for a year, it was later reduced to six months on appeal last December.

That ban ended on May 3, making Guerrero eligible to play at the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia.

Now back, Peru can count on their inspirational captain to lead them to shock the world in Russia.

2. Jefferson Farfan

Peru can also count on Farfan, a 33-year-old who made a name for himself at PSV Eindhoven and Schalke and now plays in Russia for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)

Defenders: Luis Abram (Velez Sarsfield), Luis Advíncula (Lobos), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Junior), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Sergio Pena (Grenade), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City)

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attiresbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah, Egypt teammates arrive Russiabullet

Related Articles

Football Peru abuzz about first World Cup in 36 years after Guerrero boost
Football Swiss tribunal clears banned Peru captain Guerrero for World Cup
Football Cleared Guerrero heads Peru's World Cup squad
Football Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad
Football Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama
Football Wounded 'Tiger' Gareca takes Peru back to the World Cup finals

Football

Australia National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup Australia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
France National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup France squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Morocco National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup Morocco squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Iran national team
2018 FIFA World Cup Iran squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players