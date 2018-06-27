news

Ivan Perisic scored in the 90th minute to give Croatia a 2-1 victory over Iceland in their final group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , on Tuesday, June 26.

Croatia were already through to the round of 16 after two wins in their opening game, while Iceland had just one point from their two opening games.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Croatia which meant they had maximum nine points, with Iceland finishing bottom of the group.

Croatia vs Iceland stats

Croatia finish on top of Group D

Milan Badelj opened the goals for Croatia in the 53rd minute, while Ivan Persic scored a late winner, here are reactions to the victory on Twitter.

"For the first time not celebrating perisic's goal, look what you made me do @ messi"

"A 90th minute goal by Perisic helps Croatia remain perfect in group D and win the group."

"Instead of "Perisic has scored the go-ahead goal, Commentators say: "Ivan Perisic has slayed the viking challenge, Gotta love them"

Iceland crash out

Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 76th minute but was not enough as Iceland suffered there second defeat of the World Cup.

Croatia finished top of group D with Argentina qualifying in second place, while Nigeria and Iceland crash out.