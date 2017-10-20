Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Pep Guardiola: Check out the home of Manchester City manager

Pep Guardiola Check out the home of Manchester City manager [Photos]

Guardiola had insisted on getting a rented apartment in Manchester instead of staying in a hotel.

  • Published:
City Suites in Manchester where Pep Guardiola stays
With Manchester City’s blistering form right now, it’s okay to say Pep Guardiola is finally feeling at home at the club.

Guardiola has settled in at his home at the City Suites on Chapel Street where most of his players also stay.

City Suites in Manchester where Pep Guardiola stays

 

The Chapel Suites contain have luxury apartments where residents have access to a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and an expensive gym.

Pep Guardiola can use this swimming pool at the Chapel Suites

 

Guardiola had insisted on getting a rented apartment in Manchester instead of staying in a hotel like his cross-city rival, Jose Mourinho.

City Suites in Manchester where Pep Guardiola stays

 

The Spanish manager stays at the Chapel Suites with his wife Cristina and three kids.

David Silva and Gabriel Jesus have been pictured at the suites several times which suggests that they also live there.

