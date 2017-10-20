With Manchester City’s blistering form right now, it’s okay to say Pep Guardiola is finally feeling at home at the club.

Guardiola has settled in at his home at the City Suites on Chapel Street where most of his players also stay.

The Chapel Suites contain have luxury apartments where residents have access to a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and an expensive gym.

Guardiola had insisted on getting a rented apartment in Manchester instead of staying in a hotel like his cross-city rival, Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish manager stays at the Chapel Suites with his wife Cristina and three kids.

David Silva and Gabriel Jesus have been pictured at the suites several times which suggests that they also live there.