Paul Pogba says he has no problem with Jose Mourinho

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba play Paul Pogba says he and Mourinho are cool (Canal Football Club)
Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has stated that he has no problem with head coach Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old has come under intense criticism which has seen him dropped from the starting line up as well as being substituted on several occasions.

The relationship between the pair has reportedly worsened in recent weeks as club captain Michael Carrick is reportedly acting as a mediator for both parties.

Mourinho blasts Pogba play Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho have reportedly fallen out (AP)

 

Pogba has, however, come out to dismiss the rumours about a possible standoff between him and Mourinho.

In an interview with French television programme Canal Football, Pogba stated that Mourinho makes the decision for the team and he has to accept whatever decisions are made.

“I do not have any problem with Mourinho, I do not think he has either.”

“He's [Mourinho] the coach, he's going to make choices and I as a player, I accept them. That is all.” Pogba said.

Pogba has been linked with a transfer to several clubs such as a Paris Saint-Germain and also a possible return to Juventus.

Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Manchester United play Pogba is positive that he and Mourinho respect each other (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

He has however also dismissed the possibility of a move as he intends to focus with Manchester United till the end of the season.

“For now I'm at Manchester United, I really only think about the present, transfers are not in my head.”

“You know, if I listened to everyone, I would be everywhere,” Pogba added.

