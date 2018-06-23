news

Nigeria’s ‘Shaku Shaku’ seems to have gotten global as France stars Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe were filmed doing the dance.

Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance style that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.

The dance style has now crossed over as Pogba and his France teammate Kimpembe did it after their 1-0 win over Peru.

Kimpembe later took to his Twitter to share the photo of him and Pogba doing the dance.

Shaku-Shaku to the World Cup title?

Pogba and Kimpembe could have cause to dance more ‘Shaku Shaku’ as France are one of the favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They are already through to the second round after two wins in Group C.

France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening game before a 1-0 win over Peru .

They face Denmark in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.