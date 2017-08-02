Papilo FC players threaten boycott over unpaid salaries

Players in Kanu Nwankwo's club Papilo FC are threatening to boycott their next league game in protest for their unpaid salaries of seven months.

Owned by Super Eagles great, Kanu, Papilo FC is an Owerri-based club that competes in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The players on Monday, July 31 refused to train and continued the protest on the following day.

They are planning to boycott the Owerri derby against Heartland on Sunday, August 6 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

The protest seems to have fallen on deaf ears as Kanu has continued to ignore them despite being in Owerri where he recently celebrated his 41st birthday.

Pulse Sports learnt that club chairman Okereke Ikaychukwu is pleading with the players to return to training with the promise that the salary issues will be sorted out soon.

Some of the players who reached out to Pulse Sports revealed that the protest continued on Wednesday as no player reported for training.

Papilo FC are just four points above the drop zone following a 0-0 draw at home to Ikorodu United on Sunday, July 30.

It was only a year ago that Kanu had a N50m launch and reception for the welfare and general condition of services of Papilo FC players.

The launch came after they just won the Imo State FA Cup.