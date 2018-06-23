Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Panama name unchanged line-up for 'hardest' England game

Football Panama name unchanged line-up for 'hardest' England game

Panama will name an unchanged line-up for the World Cup Group G clash against England in Nizhny Novgorod, veteran coach Hernan Gomez confirmed on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hernan Gomez has revealed his lineup for the game against England the day before the game play

Hernan Gomez has revealed his lineup for the game against England the day before the game

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Panama will name an unchanged line-up for the World Cup Group G clash against England in Nizhny Novgorod, veteran coach Hernan Gomez confirmed on Saturday.

The Colombian, who previously coached his home country and Ecuador at the World Cup, said he was opting for experience in his team selection.

"The line-up will be exactly the same," said Gomez.

He added: "We have a certain stability and an organised team."

Ironically, England have been embroiled in a row with media about reporters revealing their starting line-up well before the game.

Potential plans to drop forward Raheem Sterling for Marcus Rashford were revealed after a photograph showing a possible line-up for Sunday was published after being photographed in the hand of assistant coach Steve Holland.

The publication of the team sheet prompted a spat between the England camp and the media.

Gomez said though it made not the slightest difference to his plans, nor "gives me any advantage".

He praised an "organised" and "speedy" England and said they would present an even stiffer test than Belgium, the top ranked team in the group, who beat the Central Americans 3-0.

"Tomorrow is going to be a very difficult match," he said.

"It's going to be our hardest match by far."

He even admitted that the result could be the same or even worse, but snapped at one reporter who accused of him of being excessively negative.

"Have you heard me talk to my players, have you?" he responded after being accused of being talking down Panama's chances.

Gomez said the Panamanians would try to defend stoutly and pick-off England in the "chaos" of the counter-attack.

"If we play in an organised way and play the way we can, we can give them a hard time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at...bullet

Football

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were hailed on Twitter after they led Belgium to a 5-2 win over Tunisia in their second group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Saturday, June 23.
World Cup 2018 Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia
Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe
Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bug
FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday, June 22.
World Cup 2018 FIFA president congratulates Super Eagles over Iceland victory
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Tunisia
Football Lukaku, Hazard power Belgium to brink of World Cup last 16