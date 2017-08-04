Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Palestine Cup :  Gaza team wins competition despite Israeli restrictions

Palestine Cup Gaza team wins competition despite Israeli restrictions

Shabaab of Rafah became the first Gazan team to win football's Palestine Cup in more than a decade Friday, despite Israeli restrictions keeping 10 of its players off the pitch.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Players from Shabab Rafah (in blue) and Ahly al-Khalil tussle for the ball during the second leg of the Palestinian Cup final on August 4, 2017 play

Players from Shabab Rafah (in blue) and Ahly al-Khalil tussle for the ball during the second leg of the Palestinian Cup final on August 4, 2017

(AFP)

Antonio Conte Chelsea coach tells Barcelona to forget Hazard move
Neymar PSG move 'one of my most difficult decisions'
Neymar I chose PSG against my father's advice
Neymar Superstar arrives in Paris after world record transfer
Neymar Brazilian magician and marketing gold
Neymar's Exit What next for cash-rich Barcelona?
Costa Chelsea boss Conte hits back at striker's claims
Neymar Annoyed Barcelona won't pay player's bonus
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Shabaab of Rafah became the first Gazan team to win football's Palestine Cup in more than a decade Friday, despite Israeli restrictions keeping 10 of its players off the pitch.

Rafah and Ahly al-Khalil from the southern West Bank city of Hebron which hosted the game ended the second leg nil-nil, but Rafah's 2-0 first leg lead meant it took the title.

The Gazan club had to field a weakened side, with only 15 of its 25 members of the playing squad given Israeli permits to travel.

Rafah director Khaled Kweik told AFP it was the first time the team had ever won the cup, calling it a "historic" victory.

"We were harassed as we entered the West Bank and the Israelis banned 10 players from entering," he said after the final whistle.

"But the rest of the players were able to protect the draw and take the title."

The West Bank and Gaza are separated by Israel, and Palestinians looking to travel between the two must apply for Israeli permits.

Ahly won the cup in 2015 and 2016, but its home advantage in this year's second leg was not enough to see it overturn the two-goal deficit.

The annual fixture pits the winners of separate cup competitions in Gaza and the West Bank over a two-leg final -- one in each of the Palestinian territories.

The cup did not take place for 15 years largely over problems with Israeli permits, but resumed in 2015 after world football body FIFA intervened.

On Thursday, Shabaab announced that 10 of their players had been prevented from entering Israel through the Erez border crossing with Gaza.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said the ban was for "security reasons" compounded by a late submission of paperwork.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
2 Mikel Obi Wife of Super Eagles captain ‘will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria...bullet
3 Neymar Brazil star completes $262m move to Paris Saint-Germainbullet

Football

Celtic's capture of the Scottish Cup in May completed a rare treble and rounded off a record-breaking campaign which saw the Glasgow giants finish without tasting defeat domestically
Celtic Club set for latest title defence
Sidelined for five months, Dortmund's midfielder Mario Goetze is to resume playing on Saturday when the team hosts arch-rivals Bayern Munich for the German Super Cup
Mario Goetze Germany's forgotten hero relaunches career
Neymar says he chose to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain against the advice of his father
Neymar I chose PSG against my father's advice
Barcelona have the huge challenge of replacing Neymar after the Brazilian's move to Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar's Exit What next for cash-rich Barcelona?