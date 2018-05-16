Home > Sports > Football >

Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon

Football Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is to be awarded the Freedom of the London Borough of Croydon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season play

Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is to be awarded the Freedom of the London Borough of Croydon.

Croydon-born Hodgson took over from Frank De Boer in September following the Dutchman's sacking by Palace just four matches into the Premier League campaign.

The Eagles failed to pick up a point until the eighth game of the campaign, but former England boss Hodgson led an impressive escape act as Palace finished in 11th place.

Boyhood Palace fan Hodgson, who was a youth player with the south London club, will receive the honour "in recognition of his contribution to Croydon and to football".

"It is a great honour to be awarded the Freedom of the Borough," former Liverpool and Inter Milan manager Hodgson said.

"I could never have dreamt that my journey in life would take me from walking to Selhurst Park with my father and sitting on the crossbar at the Holmesdale Road End, to managing the club I have always supported and to being recognised by Croydon Council for my career in football."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia...bullet

Football

Argentina's Football Association admitted the lesson in seduction was an "unintentional error", and even though it was included in the manual, "it was never part of the training"
Football Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir
Fans of Egyptian football club Al-Ahly at a match near Alexandria in May 2018, days before annoucing the group's disbanding
Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final this season
Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Dimitri Payet was forced off injured just 32 minutes into the Europa League final
Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final