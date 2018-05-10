Home > Sports > Football >

Oxlade-Chamberlain recovering after knee surgery

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is recovering after successful surgery on the knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Liverpool's midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is stretchered off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match against Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2018

Liverpool's midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is stretchered off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match against Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2018

(AFP/File)
Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Liverpool's Champions League final clash with Real Madrid later this month and the World Cup in Russia following his operation.

The 24-year-old England international sustained the serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma last month.

On Thursday, Oxlade-Chamberlain shared a photo of himself recovering from his operation in a hospital bed.

"Watching the boys in Rome last week taking us one step closer to something very special," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

"Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun."

