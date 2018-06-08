Pulse.ng logo
Ovie Ejaria joins Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Ovie Ejaria Player of Nigerian descent joins Gerrard at Rangers

Liverpool loan out youngster Ejaria to Gerrard at Rangers to get more playing time.

  • Published:
Ovie Ejaria has move to Rangers from Liverpool play Ovie Ejaria is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles (Skysports)
Player of Nigerian descent Ovie Ejaria has completed a loan move from Premier League side Liverpool to join Steven Gerrard at Scottish side Rangers.

Ejaria's deal with Rangers was confirmed after he initially extended the duration of his contract with Liverpool.

At 20-years-old he has been unable to get a starting berth in Jurgen Klopp ’s first team and is loaned out to get more game time.

A statement on Rangers website confirmed the deal, "Rangers can today confirm that 20-year-old Ovie Ejaria has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool subject to international clearance."

Ovie Ejaria play Ovie Ejaria has made a handful appearances for the Liverpool first team (AFP)

 

He is a product of the Liverpool academy where he joined from Arsenal in 2014 and made a total of eight appearances for the Reds in the 2016/17 season.

Ejaria spent the second half of the 2017/18 at Sunderland but could not save them as they were relegated from the Championship where he made a total of 11 appearances for the Black Cats and contributed just one goal.

Ovie Ejaria play Ejaria has played for the England youth set up but is eligible to represent Nigeria (Twitter/Ovie Ejaria)

 

He was part of the England team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017 and has been promoted to the England U-21 squad.

Ejaria is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he is yet to make an appearance in a competitive game or the English senior national team.

