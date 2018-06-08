news

Player of Nigerian descent Ovie Ejaria has completed a loan move from Premier League side Liverpool to join Steven Gerrard at Scottish side Rangers.

Ejaria's deal with Rangers was confirmed after he initially extended the duration of his contract with Liverpool.

At 20-years-old he has been unable to get a starting berth in Jurgen Klopp ’s first team and is loaned out to get more game time.

A statement on Rangers website confirmed the deal, "Rangers can today confirm that 20-year-old Ovie Ejaria has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool subject to international clearance."

He is a product of the Liverpool academy where he joined from Arsenal in 2014 and made a total of eight appearances for the Reds in the 2016/17 season.

Ejaria spent the second half of the 2017/18 at Sunderland but could not save them as they were relegated from the Championship where he made a total of 11 appearances for the Black Cats and contributed just one goal.

He was part of the England team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017 and has been promoted to the England U-21 squad.