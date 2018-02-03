Home > Sports > Football >

Oshoala welcomes new falcons coach

Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star welcomes new coach Thomas Dennerby

Super Falcons star player Asisat Oshoala is ready to get started with new Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asisat oshoala play Asisat Oshoala is excited about the new Super Falcons coach (instagramsuperzeee)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Falcons star player, Asisat Oshoala has welcomed newly unveiled coach Thomas Dennerby.

Asisat posted a message on her official Instagram account to welcome the Swedish tactician to his newly appointed role.

She said, :"Glad to welcome the new super falcons coach THOMAS DENNERBY........Welcome to the best team in the world ✌ " along with two pictures of her at the unveiling ceremony.

Asisat's message comes after she had earlier expressed concern about the Super Falcons not having a Coach since the expiration of Florence Omagbemi’s contract with the NFF.

The Dalian Quanjian forward also spoke about getting more preparatory matches for the senior women's team.

On Thursday, January 25 the NFF responded to Asisats's plea as the football body announced that they have reached an agreement with Dennerby to be the Super Falcons boss for two years.

Super Falcons play The falcons have not played since their triumph in December 2016 (CAF)

Oshoala who was recently crowned the 2017 CAF African women player of the year, was present at the ceremony held to unveil the coach.

The 23-year-old was not among the 35 players to begin preparations for the upcoming WAFU Cup, which will hold from Saturday, February 10 to Saturday, February 24 in Cote d’Ivoire.

She should be available for the high profile friendly match against France which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 4.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 5 exceptional Nigerian players so far at CHAN 2018bullet
2 Isaac Success Super Eagles forward to save Malagabullet
3 Nigeria 1 Vs Sudan 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in CHAN semi-final winbullet

Related Articles

Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian FC star scores brace to win Super Cup in China
Asisat Oshoala Ambode hosts 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year 
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star player demands more matches for Nigerian women's team
Super Falcons WAFU Women’s Cup to kick off February 14
Super Falcons NFF confirm appointment of foreign coach
Super Falcons 35 Falcons for WAFU Cup
Asisat Oshoala From Mushin to G.O.A.T status, the rise and rise of Super Falcons star
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
Super Falcons Managerless Nigerian women to play France on April 14

Football

NFF 100 Nigerians
NFF 100 Nigerians to fly with Eagles to World Cup
Mohamed Salah
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Nigeria to play Sudan in Semi-final, Super Eagles Team B
Super Eagles Salisu Yusuf says Morocco are beatable
NFF 100 Nigerians
NFF 100 Nigerians to fly with Eagles to World Cup