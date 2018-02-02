news

Super Falcons star player, Asisat Oshoala has welcomed newly unveiled coach Thomas Dennerby.

Asisat posted a message on her official Instagram account to welcome the Swedish tactician to his newly appointed role.

She said, :"Glad to welcome the new super falcons coach THOMAS DENNERBY........Welcome to the best team in the world ✌ " along with two pictures of her at the unveiling ceremony.

Asisat's message comes after she had earlier expressed concern about the Super Falcons not having a Coach since the expiration of Florence Omagbemi’s contract with the NFF .

The Dalian Quanjian forward also spoke about getting more preparatory matches for the senior women's team.

On Thursday, January 25 the NFF responded to Asisats's plea as the football body announced that they have reached an agreement with Dennerby to be the Super Falcons boss for two years.

Oshoala who was recently crowned the 2017 CAF African women player of the year, was present at the ceremony held to unveil the coach.

The 23-year-old was not among the 35 players to begin preparations for the upcoming WAFU Cup , which will hold from Saturday, February 10 to Saturday, February 24 in Cote d’Ivoire.

She should be available for the high profile friendly match against France which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 4.