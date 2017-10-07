Akinade Onigbinde, the Coach of Abuja-based Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) FC, on Saturday described Alex Iwobi as a talented player and game changer whose ability to convert chances to goals was unequalled.

Onigbinde said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the Super Eagles 1-0 defeat of Zambia’s Chipolopolo in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

He said that Nigeria had proved to the World that it was ready for World Cup with young and talented stars like Iwobi.

“As soon as Moses Simon was changed with Iwobi, I reassured myself of victory.

“This is because Iwobi has always proved to be a game changer even in his club, Arsenal FC of England,’’ Onigbinde said.

The coach, who congratulated Nigeria on its qualifications for the World Cup, said there was more to do.

He called on the management of the team to work more on the defence, especially the left and right full backs.

Alex Iwobi sealed Nigeria’s qualification campaign with a lone goal at the 73rd minute.

With the home victory over the Zambians who have never featured in the Mundial, Nigeria has registered its sixth World Cup appearance after Brazil 2014.