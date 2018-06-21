news

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has reportedly returned to Nigeria’s starting XI for their Group D game against Iceland in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr is expected to ring the changes following Super Eagles 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game and one of those will be the recall of Onazi into the starting XI against Iceland.

Respected Nigerian journalist, Colin Udoh, tweeted “Projected #NGA Starting XI for #ISL game in Volgograd Uzoho, Ebuehi, Echiejile, Ekong, Balogun, Onazi, Etebo, Mikel, Moses, Ighalo, Simi. Surprise selection from Rohr.”

Return for Onazi?

Onazi's name has been a constant in several projected line-ups by other Nigerian journalists in Russia although there are disparities in some names.

Onazi is one of the senior players in the Super Eagles and was expected to play a huge role in Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

He was, however, dropped following his poor performances in Nigeria’s friendly game against DR Congo and England.

In the reported starting XI for the Super Eagles, Onazi replaces Wilfred Ndidi who played 90 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Croatia.

Another change that has been widely reported is the return of Elderson Echiejile to replace Brian Idowu at left-back, Tyronne Ebuehi in place of Shehu Abdullahi at right-back and Simy Nwankwo in place of Alex Iwobi.

Mikel John Obi retains his position as the No 10 despite huge position about his best role for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.