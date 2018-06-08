Pulse.ng logo
Sunday Oliseh to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s qualification for World Cup

Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

Before his resignation, Oliseh led the Super Eagles to two games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

  • Published:
  play Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s qualification for 2018 World Cup (NFF)
Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh will receive N10.8m ($30,000) for Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Oliseh was coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria from June 2015 to February 2016 when he resigned abruptly after falling out with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Amaju Pinnick and Sunday Oliseh play Oliseh was coach for the Super Eagles for eight months (TheNFF.com)

 

Before his resignation, Oliseh led the Super Eagles to two games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the two-legged second preliminary matches against Swaziland.

For those two games, the former Super Eagles midfielder will receive N10.8m ($30,000).

The money is part of the $8m the NFF are getting from FIFA for Nigeria’s qualification of the World Cup.

FIFA stipulate that all the player and coaches who took part in the World Cup qualifying matches will be paid.

Nigeria beat Swaziland in World Cup qualifiers

Ogenyi Onazi and Sunday Oliseh play Oliseh led the Super Eagles to navigate a two-legged preliminary round tie against Swaziland (Super Sports)
 

Under Oliseh in November 2015, the Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by Swaziland in the first leg of that second round preliminary game.

Goals from Moses Simon and Efe Ambrose gave Nigeria a 2-0 win in the second leg played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt to sure the Super Eagles progressed to the group stage of the qualifiers.

After Oliseh resignation, German coach Gernot Rohr led the Super Eagles to finish top of Group B to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

