Oliseh deemed Troost-Ekong was too soft for Super Eagles

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong hopes he has proven Sunday Oliseh wrong after helping Nigeria book a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Troost-Ekong played a huge part in Super Eagles successful World Cup qualifying campaign, forming a formidable central partnership with Leon Balogun, a pairing which is fondly called ‘Oyinbo Wall.

The 25-year-old defender sees the successful World Cup qualifying campaign as a message for former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh.

Troost-Ekong was given his first Super Eagles by the late Stephen Keshi but was frozen out by Oliseh who deemed him and his defensive partner Balogun too soft for the national team.

“I was part of the Super Eagles until Sunday Oliseh took me out because he said Oyibo boys are too soft. I hope he’s watching his TV now and see us going to the World Cup,” the Bursaspor defender told aclsports.com in an interview.

“No ill feelings, I saw him at the Olympics last year and we spoke briefly. He didn’t believe in me then but I think Nigerians can see now what I can do.”

Born to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother some 24 years ago, Troost-Ekong played for the Netherlands’’ U-20s before switching his allegiance to the country of his dad.

With Nigeria, he has won an Olympic bronze medal and has over 15 caps for the Super Eagles.