Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Oliseh deemed Troost-Ekong was too soft for Super Eagles

William Troost-Ekong Deemed too soft by Sunday Oliseh, Super Eagles defender has a word for his former coach

Troost-Ekong believes he has proven Oliseh wrong after the coach deemed him too soft for Super Eagles.

  • Published:
William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong says he has proven Sunday Oliseh wrong after helping Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/William Troost-Ekong )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong hopes he has proven Sunday Oliseh wrong after helping Nigeria book a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Troost-Ekong played a huge part in Super Eagles successful World Cup qualifying campaign, forming a formidable central partnership with Leon Balogun, a pairing which is fondly called ‘Oyinbo Wall.

William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun play Sunday Oliseh deemed William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun too soft to play for the Super Eagles (Twitter/William Troost-Ekong )

 

The 25-year-old defender sees the successful World Cup qualifying campaign as a message for former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh.

Troost-Ekong was given his first Super Eagles by the late Stephen Keshi but was frozen out by Oliseh who deemed him and his defensive partner Balogun too soft for the national team.

Sunday Oliseh play Sunday Oliseh froze William Troost-Ekong out of the Super Eagles squad when he was coach (NFF)

 

I was part of the Super Eagles until Sunday Oliseh took me out because he said Oyibo boys are too soft. I hope he’s watching his TV now and see us going to the World Cup,” the Bursaspor defender told aclsports.com in an interview.

No ill feelings, I saw him at the Olympics last year and we spoke briefly. He didn’t believe in me then but I think Nigerians can see now what I can do.”

William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong was first called up to the Super Eagles by late Stephen Keshi in June 2015 (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)

Born to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother some 24 years ago, Troost-Ekong played for the Netherlands’’ U-20s before switching his allegiance to the country of his dad.

With Nigeria, he has won an Olympic bronze medal and has over 15 caps for the Super Eagles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker for...bullet
2 Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF escape FIFA finebullet
3 David Alaba His dad had a Nigerian hit song in the 90s and was first...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
Nigeria Vs Zambia 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles Wednesday’s training
Leon Balogun/William Troost-Ekong This is how the ‘Oyinbo Wall’ term was coined
Africa Cup of Nations What Enyeama, Onazi, Troos-Ekong think about the new AFCON changes
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender scores on his Bursaspor debut
Nigerians Abroad Moses, Iwobi clash in England, Onyekuru scores
Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel Nigerian players join Turkish clubs
Nigeria Vs Zambia How Super Eagles players spent Wednesday in camp
Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 Super Eagles players' rating

Football

Alex N’gonga
Alex N’gonga Thugs attack home of Zambian striker for missing chances against Nigeria
Iceland's forward Johann Gudmundsson (L) celebrates scoring with his team-mates Birkir Bjarnason (C) and Gylfi Sigurdsson on October 9, 2017
2018 World Cup More history for Iceland, Serbia clinch spot at tournament
Australia's players celebrate victory as Syrian players look dejected after their 2018 World Cup football qualifying match in Sydney
2018 World Cup Cahill late show ends Syria's fairytale run
Crystal Palace Jeffrey Schlupp (left) vies with Everton's Seamus Coleman during their English Premier League match at Selhurst Park in London on January 21, 2017
Premier League Clubs chasing dream 'risk bankruptcy'