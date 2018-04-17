news

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has revealed why he chose to represent Nigeria over England.

Ola Aina represented England through the age grade and youth ranks levels but the opportunity to represent Nigeria at senior level came calling and he chose the Super Eagles.

An academy product of Chelsea, Aina is currently in the Championship on loan at Hull City.

In a report by the Hull Daily Mail, Aina revealed why he chose the green white green despite his early commitment to England through the ranks.

Aina stated that it was an honour to represent England but it is even a bigger honour to represent Nigeria.

He said, “I was honoured to play for England but as of now I’m super honoured to play for Nigeria. It’s a big nation and a privilege to play for them.”

“I get the same pride representing Nigeria, probably a little bit more, just because it’s closer to my origins. It’s deeper if you know what I mean.”

Aina added that at the age of 19 the option for him to represent Nigeria started coming into reality as he was no longer selected as before by England.

He said, “I played for England when I was younger and by the time I was 19 and 20 it had started to plateau a little bit,”

“I wasn’t getting selected as much and Nigeria have always been knocking on the door from an early age. That’s my ethic origin and at the time I just thought I need to play for Nigeria. England wasn’t there so I just had to pick Nigeria. And it felt right, you know?"

Ola Aina was included among the 28 players invited by Gernot Rohr for the March friendlies against Poland and Serbia and the 21-year old feels he made the right decision to represent Nigeria, as he stands a chance of a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He said, “A World Cup at 21, that would be a big achievement,”

“To be in the squad would be a blessing. I’ve just got to work hard here to secure a place and leave a good impression every time. It would be a honour.”

The Super Eagles take on England in an international friendly scheduled for Saturday, June 2 , and Aina revealed that it will be a funny feeling to play against some of his teammates in the England youth ranks.

He said, “It’s come across my mind obviously,”

"It would be weird, a funny feeling. I’ve got some friends in that England squad so it would be a good day. Exciting. When the time comes I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Since his debut for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Ola Aina has made a total of three appearances for the Super Eagles and is yet to register a goal.