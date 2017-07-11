Ola Aina joins Hull City on loan from Chelsea

For the 2017/2018 season, Aina will play for Hull City in the Championship and he is delighted with the opportunity.
Nigerian-born player Ola Aina has joined Championship side Hull City on a loan deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Aina has been at Chelsea since he was 11 and made his competitive debut for them in their 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers in August 2016.
The 20-year-old defender made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last October in their 3-0 win over Leicester City, his second senior appearance for the club.
For the 2017/2018 season, the defender will play for Hull City in the Championship and he is delighted with the opportunity to get first team football.
“Delighted to have joined @HullCity on loan. Looking forward to the new challenges ahead, thanks for all your kind messages,” Aina wrote on Twitter along with a photo of him holding a Hull City shirt.
"I'm very excited to be here and it is the start of a new chapter in my career. I just want to hit the ground running," Aina also told the Hull's website.
Aina was born in Southwark, south London and has captained England country at Under 19 level as well as playing in two successive FA Youth Cup winning sides.
A pacey option at right back, Aina can also play in the centre of defence, on the left, or in a more advanced position on the right wing.
He is one of the English players the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are trying to convince to commit to the Nigeria.
The move seems to have been successful as the defender trained with the Super Eagles in March ahead of a friendly game with Senegal.
Aina was accompanied in the Super Eagles camp with his dad.