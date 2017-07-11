Ola Aina joins Hull City on loan from Chelsea

Nigerian-born player Ola Aina has joined Championship side Hull City on a loan deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Aina has been at Chelsea since he was 11 and made his competitive debut for them in their 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers in August 2016.

ALSO READ: Chelsea coach hails Aina

The 20-year-old defender made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last October in their 3-0 win over Leicester City, his second senior appearance for the club.

For the 2017/2018 season, the defender will play for Hull City in the Championship and he is delighted with the opportunity to get first team football.

“Delighted to have joined @HullCity on loan. Looking forward to the new challenges ahead, thanks for all your kind messages,” Aina wrote on Twitter along with a photo of him holding a Hull City shirt.

"I'm very excited to be here and it is the start of a new chapter in my career. I just want to hit the ground running," Aina also told the Hull's website.

@ChelseaFC @Aina2Ola 🎥 | @Aina2Ola had this message for @HullCity fans after becoming part of Leonid Slutsky’s squa… https://t.co/WN1Hzb7AdD — Hull City (@HullCity) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Aina was born in Southwark, south London and has captained England country at Under 19 level as well as playing in two successive FA Youth Cup winning sides.

A pacey option at right back, Aina can also play in the centre of defence, on the left, or in a more advanced position on the right wing.

He is one of the English players the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are trying to convince to commit to the Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Ola Aina donates boots, jerseys to kids in Lagos

The move seems to have been successful as the defender trained with the Super Eagles in March ahead of a friendly game with Senegal .

Aina was accompanied in the Super Eagles camp with his dad.