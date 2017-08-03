Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Ogu, Emenike qualify for Champions League playoff

Champions League Ogu, Emenike's clubs qualify for playoff

John Ogu missed a penalty as Hapoel Be’er Sheva lost 3-1 while Emenike was on the bench as Olympiakos drew.

  • Published:
John Ogu play John Ogu's Hapoel Be’er Shava progressed to the playoff of the Champions League (Twitter/John Ogu)

Emmanuel Emenike Fenerbahçe want €2m for Nigerian striker
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker in Greece to complete Olympiacos move
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker completes move to Olympiacos
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker scored for Olympiacos in their Champions League qualifier
John Ogu Super Eagles star praises NFF boss, Pinnick for getting Nigerian-born talents in Europe
John Ogu Super Eagles midfielder still very passionate about Nigeria despite Rohr’s snub
John Ogu Super Eagles midfielder arrested for drunk-driving in Israel
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian players John Ogu and Emmanuel Emenike have qualified for the play-off stage of the Champions League with their clubs Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Olympiakos respectively.

Ogu’s Hapoel Be’er Shava managed to progress after a 3-3 aggregate against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgard on Wednesday, August 2.

John Ogu play John Ogu was in action throughout the game (Twitter/John Ogu)

 

Hapoel Be’er Sheva who have another Nigerian Anthony Nwakaeme in their side lost 3-1 on the night but progressed on away goal rule following a 2-0 home win last week.

Ogu who missed a penalty for Hapoel Be’er Sheva during the game took to his social media to react to the result.

Made it to the @ChampionsLeague playoffs.Proud of my team efforts.Sorry to those I almost gave heart attack with my Penalty Miss,” the midfielder wrote.

 

Olympiakos who has Emenike in their books also progressed to the play-off stage after a 2-2 home draw to against Partizan Belgrade.

They won the two-leg tie 5-3 on aggregate after 3-1 away win last week. Emenike who scored in that game was on the bench all through the second leg.

Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike scored in the first leg but was on the bench in the second (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images))

 

The draw for the play-off stage comes up on Friday, August 4 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
2 Mikel Obi Wife of Super Eagles captain ‘will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria...bullet
3 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet

Football

Brazil's Neymar is set to become the most expensive footballer of all time
Neymar Brazilian magician and marketing gold
Neymar won two La Liga titles, a Champions League and three Spanish Cups with Barcelona
Neymar's Barcelona Legacy Trophies, Taxes and Transfers
Nemanja Matic and wife Aleksandra
Nemanja Matic Manchester United midfielder celebrates his birthday with wife and kid
Neymar is set to move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record move
Neymar Media hail 'transfer of the century'