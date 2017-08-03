Ogu, Emenike qualify for Champions League playoff

Nigerian players John Ogu and Emmanuel Emenike have qualified for the play-off stage of the Champions League with their clubs Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Olympiakos respectively.

Ogu’s Hapoel Be’er Shava managed to progress after a 3-3 aggregate against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgard on Wednesday, August 2.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva who have another Nigerian Anthony Nwakaeme in their side lost 3-1 on the night but progressed on away goal rule following a 2-0 home win last week.

Ogu who missed a penalty for Hapoel Be’er Sheva during the game took to his social media to react to the result.

“Made it to the @ChampionsLeague playoffs.Proud of my team efforts.Sorry to those I almost gave heart attack with my Penalty Miss,” the midfielder wrote.

Olympiakos who has Emenike in their books also progressed to the play-off stage after a 2-2 home draw to against Partizan Belgrade.

They won the two-leg tie 5-3 on aggregate after 3-1 away win last week. Emenike who scored in that game was on the bench all through the second leg.

The draw for the play-off stage comes up on Friday, August 4 in Nyon, Switzerland.