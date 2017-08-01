Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Ogenyi Onazi: Super Eagles midfielder welcomes daughter

Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder welcomes baby daughter

Pulse Sports learnt that the baby was delivered at the Medical Park Trabzon Hospital in Trabzon.

Ogenyi Onazi's daughter play Ogenyi Onazi has welcomed a baby girl with his wife (Ogenyi Onazi/Instagram )

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has announced the safe delivery of his daughter by his wife Sandra Ogunsuyi.

Onazi and Sandra who wedded in June 2016 have welcomed a baby girl a year after.

The Super Eagles midfielder took to his Instagram to share a photo of his new daughter wrapped in a white cloth.

Ogenyi Onazi play

Ogenyi Onazi

(Instagram/Ogenyi Onazi)

 

Only God knows how I feel right now. God you are faithful     this is the best gift you can get on a new month. #proudfather #godisgreat #myprincess   #makeyla,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the photo.

This is the first child of Onazi and his wife Sandra who had their traditional and church wedding ceremonies in June 2016.

Ogenyi Onazi and wife, Sandra Ogunsuyi play Ogenyi Onazi and wife Sandra wedded in June 2016 (Instagram)

Pulse Sports learnt that Onazi’s wife Sandra delivered the baby girl at the Medical Park Trabzon Hospital in Turkey where the midfielder is based.

Onazi has been based in Trabzon for a year since joining Trabzonspor from Serie A side Lazio.

