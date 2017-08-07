Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Ogenyi Onazi shares new photos of his baby girl

Ogenyi Onazi ‘My number one fan,' midfielder writes as he shares photos of his new baby

The 24-year-old shared more photos of himself holding his baby with the caption 'My number one fan'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ogenyi Onazi and baby daughter play Ogenyi Onazi shares photos of him and his new daughter (Instagram/Ogenyi Onazi )

Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder wedded fiancé in Lagos court
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder's white wedding to hold in July
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder weds girlfriend in Lagos
Ogenyi Onazi Girlfriend of Super Eagles midfielder completes NYSC program
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder weds traditionally in Benin
Ogenyi Onazi More pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles midfielder
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder weds in Lagos
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder welcomes baby daughter
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is still in awe of his new baby girl, taking to his Instagram to share more photos of the bundle of joy.

Onazi’s wife Sandra delivered a bouncing baby girl a week ago at Medical Park Trabzon Hospital in Turkey where the midfielder is based.

The 24-year-old shared more photos of himself holding his baby with the caption 'My number one fan'.

Ogenyi Onazi and baby daughter play Ogenyi Onazi shares photos of him and his new daughter (Instagram/Ogenyi Onazi )

 

Onazi and Sandra wedded in June 2016 and a year, the couple has been blessed with a baby.

It was on Instagram that the Trabzonspor midfielder announced the birth of his cute little daughter.

Only God knows how I feel right now. God, you are faithful this is the best gift you can get on a new month. #proudfather #godisgreat #myprincess   #makeyla,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the photo of his new daughter wrapped in a white cloth.

Onazi has been based in Trabzon for a year since joining Trabzonspor from Serie A side Lazio.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor pays emotional tribute to...bullet
2 Community Shield Courtois, Morata gift Arsenal trophybullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US...bullet

Football

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (C) lays on the back of a yacht after leaving a beach in Ramatuelle, southeastern France, on August 7, 2017
Neymar New PSG striker parties in Saint-Tropez after record move
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (R) looks on during training session in Skopje on August 7, 2017
Real Madrid Club ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup
Audio Referee narrates how he suffered a slap from Sulley Muntari
Michy Batshuayi and Victor Moses
Victor Moses Chelsea star ready for new season following Community Shield loss to Arsenal