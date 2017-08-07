Ogenyi Onazi shares new photos of his baby girl

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is still in awe of his new baby girl, taking to his Instagram to share more photos of the bundle of joy.

Onazi’s wife Sandra delivered a bouncing baby girl a week ago at Medical Park Trabzon Hospital in Turkey where the midfielder is based.

The 24-year-old shared more photos of himself holding his baby with the caption 'My number one fan'.

Onazi and Sandra wedded in June 2016 and a year, the couple has been blessed with a baby.

It was on Instagram that the Trabzonspor midfielder announced the birth of his cute little daughter.

“Only God knows how I feel right now. God, you are faithful this is the best gift you can get on a new month. #proudfather #godisgreat #myprincess #makeyla,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the photo of his new daughter wrapped in a white cloth.

Onazi has been based in Trabzon for a year since joining Trabzonspor from Serie A side Lazio.