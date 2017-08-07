Ogenyi Onazi shares new photos of his baby girl

The 24-year-old shared more photos of himself holding his baby with the caption 'My number one fan'.
Onazi’s wife Sandra delivered a bouncing baby girl a week ago at Medical Park Trabzon Hospital in Turkey where the midfielder is based.
The 24-year-old shared more photos of himself holding his baby with the caption 'My number one fan'.
Onazi and Sandra wedded in June 2016 and a year, the couple has been blessed with a baby.
It was on Instagram that the Trabzonspor midfielder announced the birth of his cute little daughter.
“Only God knows how I feel right now. God, you are faithful this is the best gift you can get on a new month. #proudfather #godisgreat #myprincess #makeyla,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the photo of his new daughter wrapped in a white cloth.
Onazi has been based in Trabzon for a year since joining Trabzonspor from Serie A side Lazio.