Odion Ighalo wins April Player of the Month with Changchun Yatai

Odion Ighalo has been rewarded for his outstanding performances in the month of April.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo is voted the best player of the month in China.
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has won the Chinese Super League (CSL) Player of the Month award for his outstanding performances with Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo was the match winner on several occasions for Changchun Yatai in the month of April.

The former Watford forward scored a total of seven goals in 10 CSL games this season.

Odion Ighalo is rewarded for banging in the goals in China

His memorable outing was when he scored four goals in one match as Changchun Yatai beat Guizhou Hengfeng 5-2 in a league fixture.

The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram account to express his delight on winning the award.

He posted a picture of himself with the award and a message which said, "Player of the month of April."

Player of the month of April

A post shared by Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) on

 

Ighalo who is among the 30-man Super Eagles provisional list by head coach Gernot Rohr for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will return to action when Changchun Yatai welcome Beijing Guoan in their next CSL fixture on Saturday, May 19.

