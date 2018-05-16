news

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has won the Chinese Super League (CSL) Player of the Month award for his outstanding performances with Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo was the match winner on several occasions for Changchun Yatai in the month of April.

The former Watford forward scored a total of seven goals in 10 CSL games this season.

His memorable outing was when he scored four goals in one match as Changchun Yatai beat Guizhou Hengfeng 5-2 in a league fixture.

The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram account to express his delight on winning the award.

He posted a picture of himself with the award and a message which said, "Player of the month of April."