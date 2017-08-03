Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo will make Super Eagles squad for Cameroon

Odion Ighalo Striker has been informed he will be part of Super Eagles squad for Cameroon

Following his recent good form in China, Ighalo has been told he will be in Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo has beene told he will be in the Super Eagles squad for the Cameroon game (Twitter/NFF)

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been informed that he will be included in Super Eagles squad for the double header against Cameroon.

Ighalo has not had a Super Eagles call-up since he made the move to China to play for Changchun Yatai in February.

He is set for a return to the team following his recent goalscoring form for Changchun Yatai, with eight goals in 17 games.

Odion Ighalo play Ighalo has been in fine form for Changchun Yatai (Twitter)

 

Pulse Sports learnt that the 28-year-old has received a call from Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr where he was informed that he will be part of the squad.

Odion will be in the squad for the games against Cameroon, Rohr has called him to inform him,” a source very close to the former Watford striker told Pulse Sport.

The striker was left out of Super Eagles team for the friendly game against Senegal in March which ended 1-1.

Odion Ighalo play Ighalo has not played for the Super Eagles in 2017 (AFP/File)

 

Ighalo and the other China-based Super Eagles players were left out of the squad so they could have time to settle in at their new clubs in China.

He was also not in the Super Eagles team that played in the friendly games against Corsica and Togo and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa.

