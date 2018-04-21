Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scores 4 goals for Changchun Yatai

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 4 goals for Changchun Yatai

Odion Ighalo scores four goals in one match for Changchun Yatai.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo play Four goals in one match for Ighalo in China (XIN LI Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo on Saturday, April 21 scored four goals for Changchun Yatai in their 5-2 win over Guizhou Hengfeng in a Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Ighalo gave Changchun the lead in the 24 minute after he converted a penalty.

Wei Du equalised for Guizhou Hengfeng in the 33rd minute but Long Tan restored Changchun's lead in the 35th minute.

Ighalo sent his side 3-1 up going into the break when he scored his second of the game in the 38th minute.

Fan Wang scored for Guizhou Hengfeng in the 60th minute to reduce the lead but Ighalo went on to scored two more goals to give his side all three points.

Ighalo completed his hat-trick when he scored the fourth goal for his side in the 86th minute and still went on to score his fifth in the 90th minute which was the final goal of the game.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is banging in the goalas in China (Instagram/changchunyatai_fc)

 

The result means Ighalo and his teammates are 10th in the CSL with eight points from seven matches.

Ighalo's four goals come after compatriot Obafemi Martins also scored a hat-trick in the CSL this season.

The goals should come as good news for Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr as he prepares for the upcoming friendly matches.

Ighalo and his teammates return to action when they take on league leaders Shanghai SIPG FC in their next fixture on Sunday, April 29.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Arsene Wenger Frenchman to step down as Arsenal manager at end of seasonbullet
2 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick...bullet
3 Pulse List Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenalbullet

Related Articles

Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo Nigerian players to clash in Chinese Super League opener
Super Eagles Here are the 28 players invited for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia
Odion Ighalo Striker wants 5th Super Eagles goal against Poland
Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker scores hat-trick for Shanghai Shenhua
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker buys Range Rover for his wife on her birthday
Poland 0 Vs 1 Nigeria Super Eagles grind out gritty win in international friendly
Nigeria 0 Vs 2 Serbia Super Eagles outclassed as Mitrovic nets double for the Serbs
Super Eagles Ighalo, Echiejile canvass for more support ahead of Serbia clash
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker reflects on friendly as he turns attention to club

Football

Enyimba
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba in group C, draw Willamsville, Djoliba, Club Athletique
Rafael Nadal was far too good for Grigor Dimitrov as he eased into the Monte Carlo Masters final
Football Nadal sees off Dimitrov to cruise into 12th Monte Carlo final
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watched in frustration as his team drew at West Bromwich
Football Grass could have been greener for frustrated Klopp
Salah matched the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season shared by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez
Football West Brom fightback steals spotlight from Salah