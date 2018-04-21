news

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo on Saturday, April 21 scored four goals for Changchun Yatai in their 5-2 win over Guizhou Hengfeng in a Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Ighalo gave Changchun the lead in the 24 minute after he converted a penalty.

Wei Du equalised for Guizhou Hengfeng in the 33rd minute but Long Tan restored Changchun's lead in the 35th minute.

Ighalo sent his side 3-1 up going into the break when he scored his second of the game in the 38th minute.

Fan Wang scored for Guizhou Hengfeng in the 60th minute to reduce the lead but Ighalo went on to scored two more goals to give his side all three points.

Ighalo completed his hat-trick when he scored the fourth goal for his side in the 86th minute and still went on to score his fifth in the 90th minute which was the final goal of the game.

The result means Ighalo and his teammates are 10th in the CSL with eight points from seven matches.

Ighalo and his teammates return to action when they take on league leaders Shanghai SIPG FC in their next fixture on Sunday, April 29.