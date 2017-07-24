Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Odey, Olatunbosun, Onuwa score as MFM FC beat Katsina

MFM FC Odey, Olatunbosun, Onuwa score in five-goal thriller

Odey, Olatunbosun and Onuwa scored for MFM FC as they beat Katsina United 3-2 on Monday.

MFM FC play MFM FC beat Katsina United 3-2 (Facebook)

MFM FC had their best players on the scoresheet as they beat Katsina United 3-2 in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Monday, July 24.

A waterlogged pitch at the Agege Stadium meant that Matchday 31 fixture between MFM FC and Katsina’s was rescheduled due to Monday.

MFM FC opened scoring in the 15th minute through current NPFL top scorer Stephen Odey who now has 18 league goals this season.

MFM FC play MFM FC beat Katsina United 3-2 (Facebook/MFM FC )

ALSO READ: NPFL Matchday 31 results

Sikiru Olatunbosun doubled MFM FC’s lead with a fine left foot finish in the 29th minute.

After the break, Katsina United got back into the game through substitute Joseph Adah who curved a free kick into the top corner in the 69th minute.

Obinna Eleje, another substitute equalised four minutes after coming on.

MFM FC playmaker Chukwuka Onuwa finished off a fantastic team play to net the winner.

 

With that win, MFM FC return to the second spot, just three points off leaders Plateau United.

The Olukoya Boys next travel to Sagamu to face Remo Stars.

