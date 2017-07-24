Odey, Olatunbosun, Onuwa score as MFM FC beat Katsina

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

MFM FC had their best players on the scoresheet as they beat Katsina United 3-2 in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Monday, July 24.

A waterlogged pitch at the Agege Stadium meant that Matchday 31 fixture between MFM FC and Katsina’s was rescheduled due to Monday.

MFM FC opened scoring in the 15th minute through current NPFL top scorer Stephen Odey who now has 18 league goals this season.

Sikiru Olatunbosun doubled MFM FC’s lead with a fine left foot finish in the 29th minute.

After the break, Katsina United got back into the game through substitute Joseph Adah who curved a free kick into the top corner in the 69th minute.

Obinna Eleje, another substitute equalised four minutes after coming on.

MFM FC playmaker Chukwuka Onuwa finished off a fantastic team play to net the winner.

With that win, MFM FC return to the second spot, just three points off leaders Plateau United.

The Olukoya Boys next travel to Sagamu to face Remo Stars.