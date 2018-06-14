Pulse.ng logo
Oblogo/Tettegu Electoral Area Annual Gala Competition

play Oblogo/Tettegu Electoral Area Annual Gala Competition
Under the auspices of the Asaembly Member for the Oblogo/Tettebu Electoral Area,Hon.Beatrice Afua Asantewaa Agyekum,the general public is cordially invited to witness this year's gala competition at the Oblogo Town park come this Saturday April 9,2016.

The annual gala competition was among other things the Assembly Member promised the electorates in her manifesto before she was voted into office.

This is the 2nd edition and the following  six(6) teams are expected to compete for honours.
1.Hysrogen
2.Tel Aviv
3.Chicago
4.Tawala Babies
5.Young Stars
6.Weija 11

High profile football Administrators,Coaches and old players are expected to grace the event and so don't be a drop out.

Theme:TRANSFORMING LIFE THROUGH FOOTBALL.

VENUE:    Oblogo Town Park
TIME:      8am prompt
DATE:      Saturday April 9,1016

