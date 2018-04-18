Home > Sports > Football >

Obafemi Martins splashes over N50M on apartment in Eko Atlantic City

Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker splashes over N50M on luxury apartment in Eko Atlantic City

Martins fell in love with the towers where the apartment is located after attending the unveiling in November 2016.

  • Published:
Obafemi Martins play Obafemi Martins splashes N50M on Eko Atlantic City apartment (Instagram/shanghaishenhua)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins has splashed over N50M on a luxury apartment on Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island Pulse Sports have learnt.

Eko Atlantic City is a prime estate being constructed by the Lagos State Government on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

Eko Atlantic City play Eko Atlantic City apartment is a mega-city being built in Lagos (cnn)

 

The Eko Atlantic City is expected to be that of affluence and a host of the wealthiest people in Nigeria have already started splashing the cash on properties within the estate.

Nigerian striker Martins who earns about N2.6b (£5.2m) a year at Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua has splashed not less than N50m on an apartment within the estate.

Apartment in Eko Pearl Towers

Eko Pearl Towers play The apartment Martins purchased is in the Eko Pearl Towers (Eko Pearl Towers)
 

According to a Pulse Sports insider, the former Super Eagles striker bought the apartment at the Eko Pearl Towers, a 24-storey state-of-the-art residential building located within the Eko Atlantic City.

The Towers comprise of 5 towers; White Pearl Tower, Black Pearl Tower, Indigo Pearl Tower, Champagne Pearl Tower and Aqua Pearl Tower. Each floor of the towers have two and three bedroom apartments.

The apartments are very expensive, they are being sold per metres at ridiculous price in foreign currencies, Martins spent over N50m on it,” the Pulse Sports source said.

Martins, Pulse Sports were told attended the unveiling of the Eko Pearl Towers in November 2016.

Obafemi Martins play Obafemi Martins is one of the richest Nigerian players (Omni Sport)

 

He fell in love with the towers after he attended the unveiling,” the Pulse Sports source added.

Martins is one of the richest Nigerian players after earning huge sums playing for the likes of Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg, MLS side Seattle Sounder etc.

The 33-year-old has invested in several mansions in plush areas in Lagos.

NB: £1=N514

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup finalbullet
2 Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of the Yearbullet
3 Pulse List The 10 best Premier League goals by Africansbullet

Related Articles

Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker scores for Shanghai Shenhua in Asian Champions League game
MLS Review Seattle Sounders sound the alarm, debutants Orlando City and New York City draw
Obafemi Martins Super Eagles striker shows off N162M Lamborghini
Obafemi Martins Shanghai Shenhua striker off to England for surgery
Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker scores hat-trick for Shanghai Shenhua
AFC Champions League Shanghai Shenhua crash out of tournament
Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring injury
Obafemi Martins Super Eagles striker undergoes successful surgery in England

Football

Gernot Rohr
Super Eagles Coach Rohr, assistants get 2018 World Cup salaries in advance
Fred
Fred Manchester United battle City for Brazilian star who they want to replace Pogba
Manchester United star Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho having an exchange during a recent English Premier League match.
Manchester United Carrick pleads with Pogba to resolve issue with Mourinho
Naked truth: Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates his winner
Football Kovac gets final date with future employers Bayern