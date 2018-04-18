news

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins has splashed over N50M on a luxury apartment on Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island Pulse Sports have learnt.

Eko Atlantic City is a prime estate being constructed by the Lagos State Government on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

The Eko Atlantic City is expected to be that of affluence and a host of the wealthiest people in Nigeria have already started splashing the cash on properties within the estate.

Nigerian striker Martins who earns about N2.6b (£5.2m) a year at Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua has splashed not less than N50m on an apartment within the estate.

Apartment in Eko Pearl Towers

According to a Pulse Sports insider, the former Super Eagles striker bought the apartment at the Eko Pearl Towers, a 24-storey state-of-the-art residential building located within the Eko Atlantic City.

The Towers comprise of 5 towers; White Pearl Tower, Black Pearl Tower, Indigo Pearl Tower, Champagne Pearl Tower and Aqua Pearl Tower. Each floor of the towers have two and three bedroom apartments.

“The apartments are very expensive, they are being sold per metres at ridiculous price in foreign currencies, Martins spent over N50m on it,” the Pulse Sports source said.

Martins, Pulse Sports were told attended the unveiling of the Eko Pearl Towers in November 2016.

“He fell in love with the towers after he attended the unveiling,” the Pulse Sports source added.

Martins is one of the richest Nigerian players after earning huge sums playing for the likes of Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg, MLS side Seattle Sounder etc.

The 33-year-old has invested in several mansions in plush areas in Lagos.

NB: £1=N514