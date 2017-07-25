Nwankwo Kanu Six things Amara Kanu said about her husband's career and Arsenal

When the wedding bells tolled in 2004, Amara Kanu was an 18-year-old student who was getting married to one of Nigeria’s footballing legends, Nwankwo Kanu.

To say she was filling a big role would have been an understatement.

13 years later, Amara is a fitness and wellness expert with clients within and beyond Nigeria’s shores. She is also the mother of three beautiful children.

Before a fledgling career in fitness that has seen her publish books on a healthy lifestyle, Amara managed a successful stint at one of London’s finest architecture firms.

All these while she had three children and saw her husband retire from a long storied career and have his second open-heart surgery.

In many ways, Amara is the quintessential Nigerian footballer’s wife, and in that role, she has lived in and around football from London to Portsmouth and developed a strong love for one of her husband’s previous employers.

As part of a run to support her new book “Healthy Living”, Amara spoke with Pulse about her life as a footballer’s wife and what she thinks about one club’s chances of winning the English Premier League.

For obvious reasons, her husband, Nwankwo Kanu is her favorite footballer. But when she has to pick another person, she settles for one of his old teammates.

“I quite like Kolo Toure, because he’s strong and he helps the team”, she says of the former Ivory Coast defender.

Although they were rivals on the international stage, Nwankwo Kanu played alongside Kolo Toure at the club level for Arsenal.

Kanu is most remembered among English football fans for his heroics with the Arsenal team, for moments such as his stunning hat-trick against Chelsea in the 1999–2000 season.

The club is also Amara Kanu’s favorite of all the many clubs that her husband has played for, so much that when asked about it, her response was “Duh, Arsenal. You don’t even need to ask me about that”.

It was also while he was representing Arsenal that he scored what she calls her favorite goal. This time, he was not playing against Chelsea or Tottenham but among legends like himself.

“Recently, Arsenal Charity called up the legends and they had a game.”, she recalled. “He (Kanu) scored a hat-trick, and that was just last year in October. It was very impressive. I enjoyed it”.

It should come as no surprise that the city that Arsenal calls home is also one that Amara loves dearly; London.

“I think it’s London”, she said when asked of her favorite city to live in during her husband’s playing days, “London is a bit more like Lagos, very cosmopolitan… (There are) a lot of people, influences, food. It has to be London”

Since the last days of his playing career at Portsmouth, Kanu has retired to manage his Kanu Heart Foundation and fulfill ambassadorial duties for both UNICEF and Startimes, a digital television outfit.

The active days of a footballer’s wife may seem to be in the past, but for Amara, it is a lifestyle that she knows like the back of her hand and still enjoys to this day.

“It’s a fast life but you get to meet people. You get to go behind-the-scenes of the lights and camera”, she said. “The whole feeling of football and the love of the game, it all looks perfect on the screen but behind the scenes, there’s a lot of work that goes into keeping things together”.

As the new football season draws nearer, there is a lot of talk about which of the many strong English teams will win the EPL, and whether Arsenal, the beloved of Nwankwo and Amara Kanu, can finally keep things together and lift the title that has eluded them for years.

“I can tell you that I have my jersey. I’m ready to support Arsenal to the end, regardless. It's home”, she said of the Gunners’ title chances.

“Every club and business have their high times and times when they need to re-assess and maybe Arsenal is going through their re-assessment now. Whatever it is, I’m still supporting Arsenal.”, she added.

With summer signings like Lacazette and Kolasinac, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will prove to be worthy of the Kanu's undying love. Till then, Amara Kanu continues to spread wellness and fitness, one book and client at a time.