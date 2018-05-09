news

Hapoel Be’er Sheva striker Anthony Nwakaeme has revealed that making the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will crown his season.

Nwakaeme has been in good form for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Israeli Premier League where his side sits on top of the standings.

The 29-year-old is on course to claim his third straight league title and hopes his form for his club side can get him a place in the Super Eagles squad going to Russia.

In a report by Complete Sports, Nwakaeme who was not part of Gernot Rohr’s 28-man list for the Super Eagles March friendlies against Poland and Serbia is confident that he can make the final team.

He said, “Expectations are so high now that the World Cup is so close but I’m hopeful and confident I will get another chance in the Super Eagles.”

“If I get back into the team, that will cap my season brilliantly well because we are on the verge of making history in Israel.”

Nwakaeme who made his Super Eagles debut against Algeria in the last World Cup qualifying group match has scored a total of 17 goals for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in all competitions this season.

He and compatriot John Ogu are expected to return to action when Hapoel Be’er Sheva take on third-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv on Saturday, May 12.