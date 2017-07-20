NPFL Matchday 3e0 results

Sunshine took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Sikiru Alimi which was enough for them to get all the three points.
Sunshine who has been on a good form, bar a home 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United in Matchday 29.
In Jos, leaders Plateau United opened up a five-point lead again at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over FC IfeanyiUbah.
Emma James netted the goal in the 14th minute from the penalty spot after Hamzat Owolabi was brought down in the penalty area by Stephen Eze.
In Sagamu, Shooting Stars were denied an away win as Remo Stars scored late to force the Oluyole Warriors to a 1-1 draw.
Enyimba continued their impressive run with a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars after coming from behind.
Matchday 30 Results
Wikki Tourists 1 - 0 ABS
Katsina Utd 1 - 0 Kano Pillars
Remo Stars 1 - 1 Shooting Stars
Enyimba International FC 2 - 1 Lobi Stars FC
Plateau United 1 - 0 FC IfeanyiUbah
Gombe United FC 0 - 0 Niger Tornadoes
Abia Warriors 0 - 0 Akwa United FC
Nasarawa United FC 2 - 1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Rivers United FC 0 - 1 Sunshine Stars