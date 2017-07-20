Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

NPFL Matchday 3e0 results

NPFL Sunshine Stars get away win at Rivers, Plateau United go 5-point clear

  Published:
Sunshine Stars play Sunshine Stars got an impressive 1-0 win away at Rivers United (LMC)

Sunshine Stars got an impressive 1-0 win over Rivers United in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, July 19 in a Matchday 30 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sunshine who has been on a good form,  bar a home 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United in Matchday 29.

They took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Sikiru Alimi which was enough for them to get all the three points.

In Jos, leaders Plateau United opened up a five-point lead again at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over FC IfeanyiUbah.

Plateau United play Plateau United (LMC)

 

Emma James netted the goal in the 14th minute from the penalty spot after Hamzat Owolabi was brought down in the penalty area by Stephen Eze.

In Sagamu, Shooting Stars were denied an away win as Remo Stars scored late to force the Oluyole Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

Enyimba continued their impressive run with a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars after coming from behind.

Matchday 30 Results

Wikki Tourists 1 - 0 ABS

Katsina Utd 1 - 0 Kano Pillars

Remo Stars 1 - 1 Shooting Stars

Enyimba International FC 2 - 1 Lobi Stars FC

Plateau United    1 - 0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Gombe United FC 0 - 0 Niger Tornadoes

Abia Warriors 0 - 0 Akwa United FC

Nasarawa United FC 2 - 1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Rivers United FC 0 - 1 Sunshine Stars

