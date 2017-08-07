MFM FC missed out on a chance to close up the gap with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders Plateau United after failing to beat Enyimba at home.

The Olukowa Boys were just two points away from Plateau United before the game and with the leaders travelling to Kano Pillars, MFM FC fancied their chances.

They were however held at home to a goalless draw by Enyimba who dominated the Matchday 33 fixture.

Mfon Udoh missed a one-one chance early in the game for Enyimba and MFM FC had a penalty shout when Adekunle Adegboyega fell in the box after a challenge from Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

MFM FC ‘s appeal for a penalty was rightly turned down by the referee.

This the first match of the current season that MFM FC have failed to win at home.

In Kano, Plateau United showed their title credentials by grabbing a crucial one point after a 1-1 draw away at Kano Pillars.

Kennedy Boboye’s men took the lead in the 17th minute through Ibeh Johnson but Hamza Tiya netted in the second half to secure a draw for the home team, Kano Pillars.

Abia Warriors scored four goals away at Lobi Stars to take all the three points.

Kingsley Eduwo opened goal for the host in the 26th minute but Warriors’ Sunday Adetunji struck the equaliser just after the restart.

Anthony Okemmiri put Abia Warriors in the lead in the 62nd minute before Adetunji scored again to make it 3-1 for the visitors.

Chinenye Agoha scored in stoppage time to seal the win for Warriors before Eduwo scored again for Lobi to get a consolation.

NPFL Matchday 33 results

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Rangers International FC

ABS 2-0 Remo Stars

MFM FC 0-0 Enyimba International FC

Kano Pillars 1-1 Plateau United

Shooting Stars 2-1 Gombe United FC

Lobi Stars FC 2-4 Abia Warriors

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Nasarawa United FC

Niger Tornadoes 1- 0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Akwa United FC