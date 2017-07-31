Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

MFM FC got an away win on Matchday 32 of the NPFL to keep title hopes alive and keep pace with Plateau United

Remo FC Vs MFM FC play MFM FC won away at Remo Stars 1-0 to keep pace with leaders (NPFL)

MFM FC continue to keep their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title hopes alive with an away win away at Remo Stars in Matchday 32. 

Substitute Austin Ogunye scored a 71st-minute goal for the visitor which gave them all the three points to keep pace with leaders Plateau United who beat Shooting Stars 2-0.

MFM FC started the game at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu, carving out the first chance through Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatubosun and Adekunle Adegboyega who all missed.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Tunde Adekunle was in brilliant form, blocking MFM FC’s Olatubosun in a one-one situation.

He also had a finger–tip save to a free kick from Stanley Okorom.

ALSO READ: Six referees suspended from the NPFL

The home side gradually came into the game but in the second half, MFM FC were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute.

Current top goalscorer of the NPFL Odey blasted over at first before he was ordered a retake which Adekunle saved.

MFM coach Fidelis Ilechukwu pulled out two of his best attackers Odey and Olatunbosun for Ogunye and Adebayo Waheed who both combined to score MFM winner.

Ogunye latched to a pass from Waheed to slot to bundle the ball past Adekunle.

Plateau United play Plateau United did their business at home beating Shooting Stars 2-0 (NPFL )

 

In Jos, Emmanuel Odafe and Ibeh Johnson scored in each half against visiting Shooting Stars to give leaders Plateau United all the three points.

Odafe was on hand to head in a Salomon Junior's sublime delivery in the 16th minute. Shooting Stars had hopes of getting a draw in the game before Johnson tapped in the ball after a goalmouth scramble in the 78th minute.

NPFL Matchday 32 Results

Katsina Utd 2 - 2 ABS

Remo Stars 0 - 1 MFM FC   

Enyimba International FC 1 - 0 Kano Pillars

Plateau United    2 - 0 Shooting Stars

Gombe United FC     0 - 0     Lobi Stars FC   

Abia Warriors 0 - 0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Nasarawa United FC 1 - 0 Niger Tornadoes

El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1 - 0 Akwa United FC

Wikki Tourists    2 - 1 Sunshine Stars

Rangers International FC 2 - 1 Rivers United FC   

