Leaders Plateau United and Gombe United got hard-fought away draws at Lobi Stars and FC ifeanyiUbah respectively in matchday 31 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, July 23.

Plateau United continue to show why they are the best team in the league, battling hard to leave Lobi Stars with a point to bring back a five-point lead at the top of the table- although third-placed MFM FC will not play their Matchday 31 fixture until Monday, July 24.

As the teams stands on the #NPFL table... https://t.co/KDDs10Mk7W — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In Nnewi, Gombe United came back from 2-0 down to force their host FC IfeanyiUbah to a draw 2-2.

Isaac Loute scored two superb free kicks in a space of nine minutes in the first half to give the home team a 2-0 lead- the first in the 36th minute and the second in the 45th minute.

Sani Abbani kicked off Gombe United’s comeback with a 61st-minute free kick before Austine Oladapo scored after a quick counter attack from the visitors.

Inform Akwa United jumped to second on the table with a 2-1 home win over Nasarawa United.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 38th minute, with Aminu Kadir bundling home a rebound after Akwa United goalkeeper had spilt a free-kick into his path.

Three minutes later, however, Akwa United got their equaliser through Ubong Friday who powered a header past Nasarawa United’s goalkeeper.

Christian Pyagbara scored in the early minutes of the second half in what turned out to be the winner. Pyagbara tapped in a rebound after Nasarawa United’s goalkeeper had brilliantly saved.

ALSO READ: Former Enugu Rangers coach arrested

NPFL Matchday 31 Results

Rivers United FC 3 - 1 Wikki Tourists

ABS 2 - 0 Rangers International FC

Kano Pillars 2 - 0 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 1 - 0 Enyimba International FC

Lobi Stars FC 0 - 0 Plateau United

FC IfeanyiUbah 2 - 2 Gombe United FC

Niger Tornadoes 0 - 0 Abia Warriors

Akwa United FC 2 - 1 Nasarawa United FC

Sunshine Stars 1 - 0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC