NPFL Matchday 31 results

NPFL Plateau United, Gombe United get hard-fought away draws in matchday 31

Plateau United continue to show why they are the best team in the league while Gombe United battled from two goals down.

Chijioke Alaekwe of FC IfeanyiUbah and Akeem Balogun of Gombe United play Chijioke Alaekwe of FC IfeanyiUbah and Akeem Balogun of Gombe United (LMC)

Leaders Plateau United and Gombe United got hard-fought away draws at Lobi Stars and FC ifeanyiUbah respectively in matchday 31 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, July 23.

Plateau United continue to show why they are the best team in the league, battling hard to leave Lobi Stars with a point to bring back a five-point lead at the top of the table- although third-placed MFM FC will not play their Matchday 31 fixture until Monday, July 24.

 

In Nnewi, Gombe United came back from 2-0 down to force their host FC IfeanyiUbah to a draw 2-2. 

Isaac Loute scored two superb free kicks in a space of nine minutes in the first half to give the home team a 2-0 lead- the first in the 36th minute and the second in the 45th minute. 

Sani Abbani kicked off Gombe United’s comeback with a 61st-minute free kick before Austine Oladapo scored after a quick counter attack from the visitors.

Inform Akwa United jumped to second on the table with a 2-1 home win over Nasarawa United.

Cyril Olisema of Akwa United and Jide Williams of Nasarawa United play Cyril Olisema of Akwa United and Jide Williams of Nasarawa United during an NPFL game on Sunday, July 23 (LMC)

 

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 38th minute, with Aminu Kadir bundling home a rebound after Akwa United goalkeeper had spilt a free-kick into his path.

Three minutes later, however, Akwa United got their equaliser through Ubong Friday who powered a header past Nasarawa United’s goalkeeper.

Christian Pyagbara scored in the early minutes of the second half in what turned out to be the winner. Pyagbara tapped in a rebound after Nasarawa United’s goalkeeper had brilliantly saved.

NPFL Matchday 31 Results

Rivers United FC 3 - 1 Wikki Tourists   

ABS 2 - 0 Rangers International FC   

Kano Pillars 2 - 0 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 1 - 0 Enyimba International FC

Lobi Stars FC 0 - 0 Plateau United   

FC IfeanyiUbah 2 - 2 Gombe United FC

Niger Tornadoes     0 - 0 Abia Warriors   

Akwa United FC     2 - 1     Nasarawa United FC   

Sunshine Stars     1 - 0     El-Kanemi Warriors FC   

