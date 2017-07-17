Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

NPFL Matchday 29 results

NPFL MFM FC close in on Plateau United, champions Rangers slip into relegation zone

MFM FC beat Wikki Tourist at home 1-0 to close in on Plateau United who suffered an away loss to Niger Tornadoes.

  • Published:
MFM FC are now just two points behind NPFL leaders Plateau United

MFM FC have closed in on Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders Plateau United, cutting their five-point lead at the top to just two.

The Lagos-based side beat Wikki Tourist at home 1-0 in a Matchday 29 fixture to close in on Plateau United who suffered an away loss to Niger Tornadoes with the same scoreline.

NPFL current leading scorer, Stephen Odey netted in the 40th minute- his 17th goal this season- which was enough to give them the win.

A fourth-minute goal by Samuel Agba from the penalty spot gave Tornadoes the win over Plateau United.

Reigning champions Enugu Rangers slipped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss to Kano Pillars.

Jamiu Alimi and Junior Lokosa scored in the 32nd and 43rd minutes respectively to give Pillars all the three points at stake.

Enyimba lost away at FC Ifeanyi, Godwin Obaje scoring the only goal in the Oriental Derby in Nnewi.

Impressive Akwa United moved up to third with an emphatic 3-0 win over Gombe United 3-0. Musa Newman 57, Ibrahim Alhassan, 75 and Christian Pyagbara, 83, were the scorers of the day.

NPFL Matchday 29 Results:

MFM 1 vs 0 Wikki Tourists

Kano Pillars 2 vs 0 Rangers

Niger Tornadoes 1 vs 0 Plateau United

3SC 1 vs 0 Katsina United

IfeanyiUbah 1 vs 0 Enyimba

Akwa United 3 vs 0 Gombe

El Kanemi 1 vs 0 Abia Warriors

ABS 0 vs 0 Rivers United

Lobi Stars 3 vs 2 Remo Stars

Sunshine Stars 0 vs 1 Nasarawa United

