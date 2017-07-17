MFM FC beat Wikki Tourist at home 1-0 to close in on Plateau United who suffered an away loss to Niger Tornadoes.
The Lagos-based side beat Wikki Tourist at home 1-0 in a Matchday 29 fixture to close in on Plateau United who suffered an away loss to Niger Tornadoes with the same scoreline.
NPFL current leading scorer, Stephen Odey netted in the 40th minute- his 17th goal this season- which was enough to give them the win.
A fourth-minute goal by Samuel Agba from the penalty spot gave Tornadoes the win over Plateau United.
Reigning champions Enugu Rangers slipped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss to Kano Pillars.
Jamiu Alimi and Junior Lokosa scored in the 32nd and 43rd minutes respectively to give Pillars all the three points at stake.
Enyimba lost away at FC Ifeanyi, Godwin Obaje scoring the only goal in the Oriental Derby in Nnewi.
Impressive Akwa United moved up to third with an emphatic 3-0 win over Gombe United 3-0. Musa Newman 57, Ibrahim Alhassan, 75 and Christian Pyagbara, 83, were the scorers of the day.
NPFL Matchday 29 Results:
MFM 1 vs 0 Wikki Tourists
Kano Pillars 2 vs 0 Rangers
Niger Tornadoes 1 vs 0 Plateau United
3SC 1 vs 0 Katsina United
IfeanyiUbah 1 vs 0 Enyimba
Akwa United 3 vs 0 Gombe
El Kanemi 1 vs 0 Abia Warriors
ABS 0 vs 0 Rivers United
Lobi Stars 3 vs 2 Remo Stars
Sunshine Stars 0 vs 1 Nasarawa United