Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The rescheduled NPFL matches were played on Wednesday, May 2 here are the results.
Kano Pillars 1-0 Akwa United
Plateau United 1-1Wikki Tourists
Go Round 1-0 MFM FC
Fresh from a 1-0 victory in their last NPFL game against Heartland, Kano Pillars took all three points against rivals Akwa United.
Rabiu Ali gave Pillars the lead in the 38th minute, when he converted a penalty.
Despite Akwa trying to equalise, Pillars held on for goalless second half to get a massive three points.
Reigning NPFL champions Plateau United picked up from last weekend's victory over Katsina United in their last NPFL fixture.
In a quest to retain their title, Pillars took the lead through Emmanuel Odafe in the 25th minute.
Abubakar Umar equalised for Wikki in the 58th minute as they away side held on for a precious away point
NPFL newcomers Go Round played out a home draw in their last fixture while MFM FC suffered defeat away from home in their last NPFL game.
But sides were unable to break the deadlock at half time as they went into the break goalless.
Go Round eventually took the lead through Chris Kpekpe in the 50th minute when he headed home a corner by Ebuka Akobundu.
After a goalless second half Go Round claimed a much needed three points.
The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures in Thursday, April 29
Heartland Owerri vs Kano Pillars
Ifeanyi Ubah United vs Go Round
Katsina United vs Plateau United
Kwara United vs Yobe Desert Stars
Lobi Stars vs Sunshine Stars
MFM FC vs Niger Tornadoes
Nasarawa United vs El Kanemi Warriors
Rivers United FC vs Abia Warriors
Wikki Tourist vs Enugu Rangers