Kano Pillars defeated Akwa United 1-0, Go Round defeated MFM FC 1-0, while Plateau United Wikki Tourists 1-1 played out a goalless draw in rescheduled matches in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

The rescheduled NPFL matches were played on Wednesday, May 2 here are the results.

Kano Pillars 1-0 Akwa United

Plateau United 1-1Wikki Tourists

Go Round 1-0 MFM FC

NPFL result; Kano Pillars defeat Akwa United 1-0

Fresh from a 1-0 victory in their last NPFL game against Heartland, Kano Pillars took all three points against rivals Akwa United.

Rabiu Ali gave Pillars the lead in the 38th minute, when he converted a penalty.

Despite Akwa trying to equalise, Pillars held on for goalless second half to get a massive three points.

NPFL result; Plateau United held 1-1 by Wikki Tourists

Reigning NPFL champions Plateau United picked up from last weekend's victory over Katsina United in their last NPFL fixture.

In a quest to retain their title, Pillars took the lead through Emmanuel Odafe in the 25th minute.

Abubakar Umar equalised for Wikki in the 58th minute as they away side held on for a precious away point

NPFL result; Go Round defeat MFM FC 1-0

NPFL newcomers Go Round played out a home draw in their last fixture while MFM FC suffered defeat away from home in their last NPFL game.

But sides were unable to break the deadlock at half time as they went into the break goalless.

Go Round eventually took the lead through Chris Kpekpe in the 50th minute when he headed home a corner by Ebuka Akobundu.

After a goalless second half Go Round claimed a much needed three points.

The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures in Thursday, April 29

Heartland Owerri vs Kano Pillars

Ifeanyi Ubah United vs Go Round

Katsina United vs Plateau United

Kwara United vs Yobe Desert Stars

Lobi Stars vs Sunshine Stars

MFM FC vs Niger Tornadoes

Nasarawa United vs El Kanemi Warriors

Rivers United FC vs Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourist vs Enugu Rangers