Lobi Stars continued the second stage of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars to stay on top of the NPFL

A total of 9 matchday 19 fixtures were played which involved three draws and six home wins.

A total of 19 goals were scored, with only three games not producing any goals.

NPFL matchday 18 results

Heartland Owerri 1 - 1 Kano Pillars

Ifeanyi Ubah United 2 - 1 Go Round

Katsina United 1 - 0 Plateau United

Kwara United 2 - 1 Yobe Desert Stars

Lobi Stars 1 - 0 Sunshine Stars

MFM FC 3 - 0 Niger Tornadoes

Nasarawa United 2 - 0 El Kanemi Warriors

Rivers United FC 0 - 0 Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourist 1 - 1 Enugu Rangers

NPFL matchday 19 home wins

Lobi Stars defeated Sunshine Stars through an own goal scored by Adeyemi Adeyeye in the 72nd minute.

Ifeanyi Ubah United had to come from behind to defeat Go Round, Chidi Nwachukwu gave the away side the lead in the 3rd minute, but Ubah equalised through Ekene Awazie on the 12th minute, and took the lead through Pascal Seka in the 62nd minute.

MFM FC returned to winning ways against Niger Tornadoes, Sikiru Olatunbosun scored twice in the 12th and 20th minute, while Akuneto Chijioke sealed the result in the 75th minute.

Nasarawa United beat El Kanemi Warriors 2-0 through a first half brace by Ikechukwu Nwani in the 9th and 32nd minute.

Kwara United defeated Yobe Desert Stars 2-1, Segun Alebiosu gave the home side the lead in thee 25th minute, but Chinedu Ohanachom equalised for the away side in the 31st minute, before Chinedu Sunday restored the home sides lead in the 66th minute.

Katsina United defeated Plateau United through a penalty converted by Destiny Ashadi in the 28th minute.

NPFL matchday 19 draws

Wikki Tourist played out a 1-1 draw with Enugu Rangers, Ahmed Usman's goal in the 16th minute was cancelled by Tope Olusesi in the 34th minute.

Heartland were held at home to 1-1 a draw by Kano Pillars, gave Heartland the lead in the 27th minute, Nyima Nwangwa equalised for Kano.

Rivers United FC played out a goalless draw against Abia Warriors, with both sides unable to break the dealock.

The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures in Wednesday, May 9

Akwa United vs Enyimba