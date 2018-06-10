Here is a roundup of matchday 24 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
A total of 9 matchday 24 fixtures were played which involved two draws, six home wins and an away win, with a total of 15 goals scored.
Enugu Rangers 1 - 0 Heartland Owerri
Enyimba 2 - 0 Katsina United
Go Round 1 - 0 Lobi Stars
Kano Pillars 1 - 1 Rivers United FC
Kwara United 1 - 0 Ifeanyi Ubah United
Niger Tornadoes 1 - 0 Wikki Tourist
Plateau United 2 - 2 Abia Warriors
Sunshine Stars 2 - 0 Nasarawa United
Yobe Desert Stars 0 - 1 Akwa United
Enugu Rangers defeated Heartland Owerri through a goal by Ifeanyi George in the 24th minute,
Enyimba continued their title push with a 2 - 0 win over Katsina United, John Uche gave the Peoples Elephants the lead when he converted a penalty in the 13th minute, and the lead was doubled by Joseph Osadiaye in the 67th minute as they held on for the win.
Go Round beat Lobi Stars through a 69th minute goal by Shedrack Oghali
Kwara United defeated Ifeanyi Ubah United through a goal by Chinedu Sunday in the 14th minute.
Mubarak Ejiogu scored the only goal in the 28th minute as Niger Tornadoes beat Wikki Tourist 1 - 0.
Sunshine Stars beat Nasarawa United 2-0, through a goals by Jide Fatokun in the 28th minute, and Alimi Sikiru in the 88th minute.
Michael Okoro Ibe scored the only goal of the game as Akwa United beat Yobe Desert Stars away from home
Plateau United played out a 2-2 draw at home with Abia Warriors, Saidu Salisu gave the home side the lead in the 48th minute, before Sunday Adetunji equalised Abia in the 68th minute.
Obi Samson put Abia in front in the 73rd minute before Saidu Salisu scored a late penalty to give Plateau a draw
Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw with Rivers United FC, Osita Henry Chikere gave the away side the lead in the 12th minute, but NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa equalised for Kano in the 49th minute.
The NPFL continues on Wednesday, June 13
Heartland Owerri vs Enyimba