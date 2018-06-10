Pulse.ng logo
Results of rescheduled matches in the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Lobi Stars go to the break on top of the league

Here is a roundup of matchday 24 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  Published:
Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars go the the break on top (Lobi Stars)
Lobi Stars go to the break on top of the points gap at the top of the  Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) after matchday 24 fixtures played on Sunday, June 10.

A total of 9 matchday 24 fixtures were played which involved two draws, six home wins and an away win, with a total of 15 goals scored.

NPFL matchday 24 results

Enugu Rangers 1 - 0 Heartland Owerri

Enyimba 2 - 0 Katsina United

Go Round 1 - 0 Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars 1 - 1 Rivers United FC

Kwara United 1 - 0 Ifeanyi Ubah United

Niger Tornadoes 1 - 0 Wikki Tourist

Plateau United 2 - 2 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 2 - 0 Nasarawa United

Yobe Desert Stars 0 - 1 Akwa United

NPFL matchday 24 home wins

Enugu Rangers defeated Heartland Owerri through a goal by Ifeanyi George in the 24th minute,

Enyimba continued their title push with a 2 - 0 win over Katsina United, John Uche gave the Peoples Elephants the lead when he converted a penalty in the 13th minute, and the lead was doubled by Joseph Osadiaye in the 67th minute as they held on for the win.

Go Round beat Lobi Stars through a 69th minute goal by Shedrack Oghali

Kwara United defeated Ifeanyi Ubah United through a goal by Chinedu Sunday in the 14th minute.

Mubarak Ejiogu scored the only goal in the 28th minute as Niger Tornadoes beat Wikki Tourist 1 - 0.

Sunshine Stars beat Nasarawa United 2-0, through a goals by Jide Fatokun in the 28th minute, and Alimi Sikiru in the 88th minute.

NPFL matchday 24 away wins

Michael Okoro Ibe scored the only goal of the game as Akwa United  beat Yobe Desert Stars away from home

NPFL matchday 24 draws

Plateau United played out a 2-2 draw at home with Abia Warriors, Saidu Salisu  gave the home side the lead in the 48th minute, before Sunday Adetunji equalised Abia in the 68th minute.

Obi Samson put Abia in front in the 73rd minute before Saidu Salisu scored a late penalty to give Plateau a draw

Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw with Rivers United FC, Osita Henry Chikere gave the away side the lead in the 12th minute, but NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa equalised for Kano in the 49th minute. 

The NPFL continues on Wednesday, June 13

Heartland Owerri vs Enyimba

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

