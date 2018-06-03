news

Akwa United continued their winning ways in a matchday 23 fixture as they aim to catch up with Lobi Stars at the top of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

A total of 10 matchday 23 fixtures were played which involved two draws, seven home wins and an away win, with a total of 14 goals scored.

NPFL matchday 23 results

Abia Warriors 0 - 0 Kano Pillars

Akwa United 2 - 0 Niger Tornadoes

Heartland Owerri 0 - 0 Go Round

Ifeanyi Ubah United 0 - 0 MFM FC

Katsina United 1 - 0 Enugu Rangers

Lobi Stars 3 - 0 Yobe Desert Stars

Nasarawa United 4 - 3 Enyimba

Rivers United FC 0 - 0 Sunshine Stars

El Kanemi Warriors 0 - 0 Plateau United

Wikki Tourist 1 - 0 Kwara United

NPFL matchday 23 home wins

Akwa United defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 by goals scored by Paul Obata in the 20th minute and Gabriel Wassa in the 46th minute.

Wikki Tourist defeated Kwara United 1-0 through a lone goal scored by Ocheme Edoh in the 11th minute.

Lobi Stars defeated Yobe Desert Stars 3-0 through goals by David Tyavkase in the 3rd minute and Austin Ogunye in the 41st minute and a late goal by Cletus Itodo.

Heartland Owerri defeated Go Round 1 - 0 through a penalty converted by Zeidine Ahimeye in the 73rd minute.

Nasarawa United had to come from behind to defeat Enyimba 4-3, Abdulrahman Bashir opened the scoring for Enyimba in the 26th minute.

Makama Emmanuel equalised for Nasarawa in the 29th minute, Najeem Olaitan Olukokun made it 2-1 to the home side in the 36th minute.

Zinte Udeh extended Nasarawa's lead in the 45th minute, but Chinedu Sunday gave Enyimba a lifeline in the 50th minute.

Makama converted a penalty to extend the lead for the home side, Freedom Omofoman scored again for Enyimba in the 80th minute as Nasarawa held on for the win.

Destiny Ashadi's goal in the 30th minute gave Katsina United a 1 - 0 win over Enugu Rangers.

El Kanemi Warriors defeated Plateau United 1 - 0 through a single goal scored by Anthony Sunday in the 61st minute.

NPFL matchday 23 away wins

Azeez Balogun scored in the 59th minute to give MFM an away win against Ifeanyi Ubah United who lost a chance to equalise via a late penalty.

NPFL matchday 23 draws

Abia Warriors and Kano Pillars played out a goalless draw, while Rivers United FC also played out a 0 - 0 with Sunshine Stars.

The NPFL continues on Wednesday, June 6

