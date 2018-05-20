Here is a roundup of matchday 21 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
A total of seven matchday 22 fixtures were played which involved one draw, five home wins and an away win.
A total of 18 goals were scored, with only one game not producing any goals.
NPFL matchday 22 results
Lobi Stars 1 - 0 Enugu Rangers
Nasarawa United 0 - 0 Kano Pillars
Rivers United FC 1 - 0 Plateau United
Wikki Tourist 3 - 1 Yobe Desert Stars
Katsina United 1 - 0 Sunshine Stars
Kwara United 3 - 1 MFM FC
Ifeanyi Ubah United 1 - 2 Niger Tornadoes
Lobi Stars defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 through a goal scored by Anthony Okpotu in the 64th minute to claim all three points.
A goal in the 61st minute by Tasiu Lawal gave Katsina United a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars.
Rivers United defeated reigning NPFL champions 1-0 through a goal scored by Osita Henry Chikere in the 16th minute.
The NPFL continues on Monday, May 21
Abia Warriors vs El Kanemi Warriors
Akwa United vs Go Round