Home > Sports > Football >

Results of rescheduled matches in the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Lobi Stars extend lead at the top to 4 points

Here is a roundup of matchday 21 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars now lead the NPFL with four points (Lobi Stars)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lobi Stars extended their lead on top of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to four points after a victory over Enugu Rangers in a matchday 22 fixtures.

A total of seven  matchday 22 fixtures were played which involved one draw, five home wins and an away win.

A total of 18 goals were scored, with only one game not producing any goals.

NPFL matchday 22 results

Lobi Stars 1 - 0 Enugu Rangers

Nasarawa United 0 - 0 Kano Pillars

Rivers United FC 1 - 0 Plateau United

Wikki Tourist 3 - 1 Yobe Desert Stars

Katsina United 1 - 0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara United 3 - 1 MFM FC

Ifeanyi Ubah United 1 - 2 Niger Tornadoes

NPFL matchday 22 home wins

Lobi Stars defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 through a goal scored by Anthony Okpotu in the 64th minute to claim all three points.

A goal in the 61st minute by Tasiu Lawal gave Katsina United a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars.

Rivers United defeated reigning NPFL champions 1-0 through a goal scored by Osita Henry Chikere in the 16th minute.

NPFL matchday 22 away wins

 

The NPFL continues on Monday, May 21

Abia Warriors vs El Kanemi Warriors

Akwa United vs Go Round

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haagbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Related Articles

NPFL MFM, Plateau United drop points in rescheduled game
NPFL Enyimba, Akwa United held at home in rescheduled games
NPFL Lobi Stars begin second stage with win
NPFL Kano Pillars defeat Katsina United in northern derby
NPFL Akwa United begin title push with home win against Sunshine Stars
Heartland New documentary shows Heartland's rise to the NPFL
NPFL Plateau United, Rangers win in rescheduled game
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
NPFL Enyimba hold Kwara United to draw away from home
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after matchday 17 fixtures

Football

Flying Eagles
U-20 AFCON qualifier Flying Eagles beat Guinea Bissau 1-0, progress to next round
Dortmund's Christian Pulisic will look to lead the US men's team forward as the face of a new generation of players
Football Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia
Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is refusing to commit his future to Chelsea
Football Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big amid Conte uncertainty
Mario Balotelli has not played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup but has been playing well for Nice
Football Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'