Lobi Stars extended their lead on top of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to four points after a victory over Enugu Rangers in a matchday 22 fixtures.

A total of seven matchday 22 fixtures were played which involved one draw, five home wins and an away win.

A total of 18 goals were scored, with only one game not producing any goals.

NPFL matchday 22 results

Lobi Stars 1 - 0 Enugu Rangers

Nasarawa United 0 - 0 Kano Pillars

Rivers United FC 1 - 0 Plateau United

Wikki Tourist 3 - 1 Yobe Desert Stars

Katsina United 1 - 0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara United 3 - 1 MFM FC

Ifeanyi Ubah United 1 - 2 Niger Tornadoes

NPFL matchday 22 home wins

Lobi Stars defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 through a goal scored by Anthony Okpotu in the 64th minute to claim all three points.

A goal in the 61st minute by Tasiu Lawal gave Katsina United a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars.

Rivers United defeated reigning NPFL champions 1-0 through a goal scored by Osita Henry Chikere in the 16th minute.

NPFL matchday 22 away wins

The NPFL continues on Monday, May 21

Abia Warriors vs El Kanemi Warriors

Akwa United vs Go Round