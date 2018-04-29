news

Niger Tornadoes closed the gap on leaders Lobi Stars after a 1-0 win over MFM FC in matchday 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Sunday, April 29.

A total of 10 matchday 19 fixtures were played which involved four draws and six home wins.

A total of 14 goals were scored, with only three games not producing any goals.

NPFL matchday 18 results

Abia Warriors 2-1 Rivers Utd

El-Kanemi 2-0 Nasarawa Utd

Plateau Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 2-0 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Lobi

Enyimba 0-0 Akwa Utd

Rangers 3-0 Wikki

Go Round 0-0 FCIU

Yobe DS 0-0 Kwara Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 MFM

NPFL matchday 19 home wins

A 13th minute penalty converted by Abubakar Ndayebo was enough for Niger Tornadoes to get all three points against MFM FC and close the gap on Lobi Stars at the top of the table.

Abia Warriors defeated Rivers United through goals by Arinze Nwangwu in the 38th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Ndifreke Effiong Udo doubled the lead for Abia Warriors in the 54th minute, Malachi Ohawuma gave Rivers United a lifeline when he scored in the 65th minute but Abia held on for all three points.

Elkanemi Warriors defeated Nasarawa United 2-0 through goals scored by Antonio Desousa in the 10th minute, and Michael Ohanu in the 54th minute.

2016 NPFL champions Rangers International defeated Wikki Tourist by three unreplied goals.

Godwin Aguda gave Rangers the lead in the 35th minute to take a first half lead.

Christian Madu doubled the lead for Rangers in the 71st minute, before Kelvin Itoya sealed the result in the 76 th minute.

Kano Pillars defeated Heartland of Owerri 2-0 with NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa with a brace in the 14th and 47th minute to give Kano all three points.

Reigning NPFL Champions Plateau United defeated Katsina United 1-0 to keep alive their hopes of retaining the title.

Emmanuel Odafe with the only goal of the game in the 56th minute.

— League Management NG (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

NPFL matchday 19 draws

League leaders Lobi Stars travelled to Akure to hold Sunshine Stars to a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first half Samad Kadiri gave Lobi Stars the lead away from home in the 88th minute, but Sunshine Stars equalised in the 90th minute through Jide Fatokun to get a home draw.

The matches between Go Round vs FCIU, Yobe Desert Stars vs Kwara Utd, and Enyimba vs Akwa United ended in goalless draws.

The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures in Wednesday, May 2

Akwa United vs Plateau United