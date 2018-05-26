news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has warned his players that no side chicks or prostitutes will be allowed in their camp during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr has been in Uyo preparing his side for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and getting them ready for the friendly game against DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

During a press conference at the Super Eagles camp on Friday, May 26, the issues of Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) in camp was brought up and Rohr was okay with.

The Super Eagles boss hinted that the only people not allowed to see the players in Russia are side chicks and prostitutes.

'No professional masseuse'

“Yes, the players can have their wives and family come to visit them at the World Cup. Each player will have a room to himself so the family can come on days when we are not preparing for games or on matchdays," Rohr said at the press confrence.

“However, I won’t allow them to have Russian girls, no, no, no. Only captain Mikel who has a Russian partner can come with her.

“The families can come to the hotel after games but no other girls allowed, no professional masseuse allowed.”

The issue of WAGs visiting players has long divided opinions in football.