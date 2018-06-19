Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost

Football No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost

Iceland's footballers have received a surprise morale-boosting visit in Russia by a quartet of comedians from back home, an official from the Nordic team's camp told AFP Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and his players boosted by comedians' visit play

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and his players boosted by comedians' visit

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iceland's footballers have received a surprise morale-boosting visit in Russia by a quartet of comedians from back home, an official from the Nordic team's camp told AFP Tuesday.

The funnymen made their flying visit to the team's Black Sea coast training base near Gelendzhik for an impromptu performance late-Monday.

"We were asked if we would go to Russia and give a surprise show for the national team at their hotel," said Bjorn Bragi, one of the comics, on his Instagram website.

"It was the easiest yes we have ever said," he wrote.

"Many of the jokes were directed at the coach (Heimir Hallgrimsson) and players, who gracefully took the banter on the chin," an FA official told AFP.

"He thoroughly enjoyed the show, as did the players," said Omar Smarason.

"The team is here for the long haul, and we are in it together. It is important to keep us all fresh and do something entirely different every now and then," he said.

The tiny Nordic nation, who defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, got off to a promising World Cup start Saturday with a battling 1-1 draw against South American giants Argentina.

Their next Group D tie is against Nigeria on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Football

World Cup 2018 All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash
Mohamed Salah has struggled to recover from a shoulder injury
Football All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia
Neymar leaves Brazil's training session with team physio Bruno Mazziotti
Football Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing
Iceland midfielder Rurik Gislason winning admirers on social media
Football World Cup cameo propels 'cute' Iceland midfielder to viral fame