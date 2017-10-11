Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

No contract extension talk for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr

Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coach

Pulse Sports have learnt that Rohr still has an existing contract with the NFF until 2019.

  Published:
Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr will continue to be coach of the Super Eagles until 2019 (Twitter/Toyin Ibitoye)
The reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have kicked off contract extension talks with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr are untrue, Pulse Sports have exclusively gathered.

Following Super Eagles qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, several reports emerged that the NFF have offered a contract extension to Rohr until 2019.

The Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, however, denied the reports, revealing that Rohr’s contract with the NFF has not expired.

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr's sole mandate was to take the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images )

ALSO READ: This is how much Gernot Rohr earns as Super Eagles boss

Rohr still has a contract with the NFF, he is taking us to the World Cup, no extension, for now, it’s all speculation,” Ibitoye told Pulse Sports.

When Rohr was appointed coach of the Super Eagles in August 2016, his sole mandate was to take Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Any talk of a contract extension would be after the World Cup,” Ibitoye also told Pulse Sports.

Rohr’s initial contract was until 2018 with an option of extending the deal which means his contract will expire immediately after the World Cup.

Rohr’s Super Eagles sealed qualification with a game to play by beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on Saturday, October 7.

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr celebrates with his players after the 1-0 win over Zambia (Twitter/Oluwatoyin Ibitoye)

 

An Alex Iwobi goal ensured that Nigeria now have an unassailable 13 points from five games while second place Zambia have only seven.

Rohr sent a special ‘thank you’ message to Nigerians after the win against Zambia which guaranteed a FIFA 2018 World Cup ticket.

Thank you Nigerians, we won this 2018 World Cup ticket together. I believe Russia 2018 World Cup will be a good adventure for us all,” the 64-year-old said in a statement.

This will be the first FIFA 2018 World Cup for the former Bordeaux, Nice and Gabon manager.

