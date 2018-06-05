'No chance' for Glik to make World Cup - federation chief

news

Poland's Monaco defender Kamil Glik has "no chance" of competing in the World Cup after seriously injuring his shoulder, according to Polish Football Federation (PZPN) officials ahead of a final decision due on Thursday.

"There's no chance. Kamil Glik hurt himself. He won't be going to the World Cup," PZPN president Zbigniew Boniek tweeted Tuesday in Italian, which he picked up years ago playing for Juventus and AS Roma.

Polish team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski added: "An injury like this needs long-term treatment (or) almost certain surgical intervention."

Glik suffered an injury to the acromioclavicular joint ligament in his shoulder, according to an official statement.

"Even if the intervention doesn't happen, Kamil will be out for at least six weeks," Jaroszewski said, adding that Monaco decided to have Glik undergo in-depth examination in Nice.

"A definitive diagnosis will be issued on Thursday, which is why we are refraining from making our final decision for now," he added.

If his injury is serious, Glik will be replaced by Stuttgart's Marcin Kaminski, Poland head coach Adam Nawalka said on Monday.

"If Kamil isn't be able to play at the World Cup, it'll be a great loss," Poland captain Robert Lewandowski told Polish media on Tuesday, remaining optimistic however that someone would step in to fill the void.

"He's the backbone of our defence. He's a key figure in key parts of the game," said Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski, who was also the Bundesliga's top scorer this season.

"On the other hand, we can't think that we won't manage," he said, stressing: "We have to think positively and be positive that someone else will jump into the lineup."