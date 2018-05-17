news

Sportswear giants Nike have claimed that about 3m people have ordered the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nike in February 2017 released the home and away kits of the new Super Eagles strips but didn't make them available for purchase immediately.

In a statement from the communications director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire, Nike who are the makers of the new Super Eagles kits made this claim at a meeting with the federation's boss Amaju Pinnick.

According to the statement, Nike have confirmed that the strips will be available for purchase from Tuesday, May 29.

The new Nike jerseys will be available from May 29 for N30, 685 each. ($85).

Open for renewal

Nike also expressed their satisfaction with their partnership with the NFF and are open to a new and improved contract.

“The meeting was at the instance of NIKE. The company’s representatives at the meeting expressed delight with the performances of the various National Teams since they came on board and we both agreed that it was time for a much bigger contract. That would be actualized very soon," NFF Vice-President Shehu Dikko is quoted to say in the statement.

“The new Super Eagles’ jerseys will be released into the global market, including several NIKE shops across Nigeria, on 29th May 2018, just before the Eagles fly out to London for the friendly match against England.

“In our discussions, we explored a lot of possibilities going forward. We talked about the forthcoming FIFA World Cup finals in Russia and the preparation of the U20 girls (Falconets) for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France, among other issues."

There are two versions of the Super Eagles World Cup jerseys, the all green jersey which is the home kit and the pitch green jersey with white and black patterns for the away kit.

For the away kit, Nike took inspiration from Super Eagles jersey to the 1995 King Fahd Cup-now known as FIFA Confederations Cup.

It also borrows from the jersey the Super Eagles wore to play England in a friendly at Wembley in 1994.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria launched the home kit a Friday, March 23 friendly against Poland and for the first time used the second strip in a game against Serbia four days later.

NB:$1=N363