Home > Sports > Football >

Nike say 3m people pre-ordered Super Eagles 2018 World Cup jerseys

Super Eagles Nike say 3m people have pre-ordered 2018 World Cup jerseys

The new Super Eagles Nike jerseys will be available from May 29 for N30, 685 each.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi play Nike say 3m people have pre-ordered Super Eagles 2018 World Cup jerseys (Nike )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sportswear giants Nike have claimed that about 3m people have ordered the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nike in February 2017 released the home and away kits of the new Super Eagles strips but didn't make them available for purchase immediately.

In a statement from the communications director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire, Nike who are the makers of the new Super Eagles kits made this claim at a meeting with the federation's boss Amaju Pinnick.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi play Nike unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys on February 2017 (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

According to the statement, Nike have confirmed that the strips will be available for purchase from Tuesday, May 29.

The new Nike jerseys will be available from May 29 for N30, 685 each. ($85).

Open for renewal

Nike also expressed their satisfaction with their partnership with the NFF and are open to a new and improved contract.

The meeting was at the instance of NIKE. The company’s representatives at the meeting expressed delight with the performances of the various National Teams since they came on board and we both agreed that it was time for a much bigger contract. That would be actualized very soon," NFF Vice-President Shehu Dikko is quoted to say in the statement.

The new Super Eagles’ jerseys will be released into the global market, including several NIKE shops across Nigeria, on 29th May 2018, just before the Eagles fly out to London for the friendly match against England.

Super Eagles play Nike drew inspiration from 1995 for the new away kit (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

“In our discussions, we explored a lot of possibilities going forward. We talked about the forthcoming FIFA World Cup finals in Russia and the preparation of the U20 girls (Falconets) for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France, among other issues."

There are two versions of the Super Eagles World Cup jerseys, the all green jersey which is the home kit and the pitch green jersey with white and black patterns for the away kit.

For the away kit, Nike took inspiration from Super Eagles jersey to the 1995 King Fahd Cup-now known as FIFA Confederations Cup.

Brian Idowu, Robert Lewandowski and Wilfred Ndidi play The Super Eagles of Nigeria first used the new kits in two friendly games in March 2017 (Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

It also borrows from the jersey the Super Eagles wore to play England in a friendly at Wembley in 1994.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria launched the home kit a Friday, March 23 friendly against Poland and for the first time used the second strip in a game against Serbia four days later.

NB:$1=N363

Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi react 2018 World Cup jerseys
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Nike unveil 1995-themed jersey for 2018 World Cup
Super Eagles Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi in love with new 2018 World Cup jerseys in behind-the-scene video
Super Eagles 10 things you might have missed in friendly games against Poland, Serbia
Super Eagles Reactions to Nigeria's World Cup jerseys
Super Eagles The technology behind the 2018 World Cup jerseys
Nigeria Vs Serbia Super Eagles use second 2018 World Cup jersey in friendly game
Super Eagles Nigeria launch 2018 World Cup jersey against Poland
Matthew Wolff 5 things about the man who designed Super Eagles new jerseys
Super Eagles NFF say official jerseys not available yet, fake being sold

Football

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet hobbled off injured in the first half as his side lost the Europa League final to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday
Marseille Star Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included
Who makes 23-man Super Eagles squad after provisional list?
Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly
Brown Ideye and Alex Iwobi
2018 FIFA World Cup XI of players left out of Super Eagles 30-man provisional list
Thanks for the memories: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes ready to end his fourth spell in charge
Bayern Munich Don't ask me to coach again when I'm 80, says Heynckes