Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup

Football Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup

Injured Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fit for the World Cup even though his Premier League season with Leicester City is over, national team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said on Monday.

Wilfred Ndidi started five of Nigeria's six World Cup qualifiers in the group stage play

Wilfred Ndidi started five of Nigeria's six World Cup qualifiers in the group stage

(AFP/File)
Ndidi, 21, is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

However, Ibitoye said on a radio programme in the nation's capital Abuja that the highly-rated defensive midfielder would be fit and ready for the tournament starting June 14.

"He’s making good progress, I have been in contact with the medical team (of the Super Eagles) and he is recovering faster than they had even anticipated," Ibitoye assured.

"He may not play again for Leicester City this season, but he is likely to at least play our final friendly against Czech Republic (June 6)."

Ndidi has been ruled out of the World Cup warm-up games against DR Congo in the southern city of Port Harcourt on May 28 and against England at Wembley on June 2.

