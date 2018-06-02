Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerians boo Dele Alli during England Vs Nigeria

Dele Alli Nigerians boo England player during friendly game against Super Eagles

Nigerians didn't show him any love, booing his every touch during England's friendly game against Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
William Troost-Ekong, Dele Alli, Alex Iwobi play Nigerians boo Dele Alli during England Vs Nigeria (REUTERS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dele Alli had no love from Nigerians who booed during England's friendly against the Super Eagles at Wembley on Saturday, June 2.

Alli is of Nigerian-descent, through his dad Kehinde who had the England international with an English woman Denise.

The 22-year-old, however, never identified with his Nigerian side and now plays for England.

On Saturday at Wembley, Nigerians didn't show him any love, booing his every touch during England's friendly game against Nigeria.

The boos continued in the second half and even got louder when he was he was substituted in the 80th minute.

Unlike many England players of Nigerian descent, the Tottenham midfielder was never close to playing for Nigeria.

In fact, Alli has tried his best to ignore his Nigerian identify even though he spent almost a year in Nigeria with his father and attended a school in Lagos when he was a child.

Dele Alli in Nigeria play Dele Alli spent almost a year in Nigeria as a child (Sunday Mirror )

 

Yoruba prince

Dele Alli and his father Kehinde play Dele Alli is also a Yoruba Prince according to his father Kehinde (Sunday Mirror)
 

According to his father Kehinde, Alli is a Yoruba prince through his birth.

He had a very close relationship with Kehinde and relocated with him to Houston, Texas. Alli was his father’s best man when he married his second wife Lola in 2006.

Alli was born in Milton Keynes to Kehinde who was in the United Kingdom studying for a Masters at De Montfort University had met Denise at a nightclub.

Kehinde and Denise got married but separated three years after Alli was born. Although separated, the couple was very close and raised him together.

Alli left his father and returned to England at the age of 11 to focus on football.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
2 England Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet
3 Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Dele Alli 5 unknown facts about new England star
Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehinde
Dele Alli 5 things you should know about midfielder’s link to Nigeria
Nigeria vs England Dele Alli to start against Super Eagles
Football Lingard to start for England against Nigeria

Football

Alex Iwobi and Jordan Pickford
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 Super Eagles lose after poor first half
Alex Iwobi
Nigeria vs England Onazi the 'scape goat' for Super Eagles defeat
Nigeria's Bryan Idowu vies with England's midfielder Raheem Sterling
Football Troubled Sterling booked for diving as England down Nigeria
Neymar's return from injury is a welcome sight for Brazil ahead of the World Cup
Football Brazil's Neymar to return from injury against Croatia