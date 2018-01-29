Nigerians Abroad: Iheanacho, Ndidi score, Osimhen starts

news

Nigerian players were in action over the weekends from Germany to England to Belgium.

We take a look at a slew of the Nigerian players who were in action for their clubs abroad over the weekend.

In England

As usual, we start from England where Nigeria internationals Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both scored as Leicester City beat Peterborough 5-1 in an FA Cup tie. Iheanacho netted a brace while Ndidi rounded-up scoring for the Foxes in the game.

Former Nigeria international forward Shola Ameobi was on for 84 minutes for Notts County in their home 1-1 draw with Swansea in the FA Cup.

Under a new manager at Watford, Isaac Success was an unused substitute for The Hornets in their 1-0 loss to Southampton in the FA Cup. Success has just one appearance for Watford this season and has been an unused substitute five times.

Bright Enobakhare was a late substitute in Wolves 1-0 win away at Ipswich Town.

In Scotland

Former Super Eagles defender Efe Ambrose made a return to his former home Celtic Park where he and his Hibernian teammates lost 1-0 to Celtic. Ambrose was on for 90 minutes.

In Germany

In Germany, former Golden Eaglets star Victor Osimhen made his first Bundesliga start of the season for Wolfsburg who won 1-0 away at Hannover 96. The 19-year-old play the whole 90 minutes of the game.

In Italy

Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi continued his goal-scoring form as he netted in Torino’s 3-0 win over Benevento on Sunday, January 28. The former Super Eagles midfielder scored his goal on the stroke of half-time.

In Belgium

Nigerian forward, Samuel Kalu, scored and provided an assist in KAA Gent’s 2-0 home win against Belgian league leaders Club Brugge on Sunday, January 28. Kalu had not scored since November 2017 before the game. He was substituted in the 90th minute.

His compatriot and Gent teammate Moses Simon was not listed for the game.

In Spain

Nigerian striker Olarenwaju Kayode was an unused substitute in Girona’s 0-0 draw away to Malaga. Olanrewaju has 13 appearances for Girona in all competitions so far this season.

In France

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was left out of Nantes’ matchday squad in their 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Guingamp for the second game in a row. Awaziem has made 17 appearances for Nantes so far this season.

In Turkey

Nigerian forward Aminu Umar was on for 90 minutes as Osmanlispor FK 2-0 to Galatasaray in a Turkish Lig game.

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi made his debut for Bursaspor after his move from Anorthosis Famagusta. Bursaspor won 3-1 away at Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

His Super Eagles teammates Mikel Agu and William Troost-Ekong were also in action.